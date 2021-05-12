Editorial: Ending federal unemployment benefits should be just one part of job-return mix

We know that S.C. employers, like their counterparts across the country, are having an increasingly difficult time finding people to hire. We know too that more than 100,000 South Carolinians are receiving federal unemployment benefits that are initially larger and continue long after regular state benefits expire.
Obviously — as demonstrated by the large number of people who have left the job market entirely, and therefore are not receiving any jobless benefits — some people simply are not going to return to work yet, in many cases because they’re worried about being exposed to COVID-19 at work or can’t find child care.
Just as obviously, though, some people would feel enough economic pressure to return to work if they weren’t receiving $300 a week on top of their normal S.C. unemployment compensation, which is capped at $326, and if they weren’t receiving $300 a week for 29 more weeks after they use up their 20 weeks of S.C. compensation.
And so with the jobless rate nearly back to normal, it makes some sense for Gov. Henry McMaster to end the supplemental unemployment benefits two months early, at the end of June. After all, the main reason the federal government increases jobless benefits during a recession isn’t because individuals suffer more during a recession — the loss of a job hurts the same even if you’re the only person who loses a job — but in order to keep the economy afloat. And the governor is probably right that those extended benefits are starting to produce a drag on the economy, by making it easier for people to stay out of work.
His plan gives the unemployed nearly two months to prepare for the change. But it also gives the governor and businesses nearly two months to make adjustments to make workplaces more attractive.
Businesses would have an easier time finding workers if they took extra precautions to make their employees feel safe — particularly in the hospitality industry, where workers have to interact with a lot of customers who aren’t wearing masks and refuse to get vaccinated and might even harass them for taking precautions. And Gov. McMaster could help a great deal by encouraging — if not requiring — people to wear masks a little longer, rather than sending mixed signals about their usefulness, and by being more aggressive in urging people to be vaccinated.
And some businesses — particularly in the hospitality industry — would do well to recall that they were having a difficult time finding workers even before the pandemic; they should examine their own compensation policies rather than using federal unemployment benefits as a scapegoat.
Over the past 14 months, according to the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce, the federal government has poured almost $5 billion in unemployment benefits into South Carolina — four times the amount of the state’s regular unemployment payments. More than 100,000 South Carolinians are now receiving benefits.
Another 28,000 with pending applications will be disqualified for failing to submit proof of their unemployment and unsuccessful search for jobs. Meanwhile, according to DEW Director Daniel Ellzey, there are more than 80,000 jobs currently unfilled in the state, with a particularly strong impact on the hospitality and leisure sector. The inability to fill these jobs is slowing the state’s economic recovery.
South Carolina is one of at least five states that have announced plans to end the federal subsidies.
Nationwide, there are 15 million job openings, more than before the pandemic. Hence the surprise and disappointment last week: Economists studying the recovery expected that employers would hire about 1 million workers in April, but the actual number came in at 266,000.
President Joe Biden’s mammoth $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, passed earlier this year, extended supplemental federal benefits of $300 a week through Sept. 6. But with vaccinations available for anyone who wants them and the pandemic slowing, the supplemental payments may be more of a hindrance than a help to economic recovery.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday that of the 9.8 million unemployed Americans in April, 4.2 million or 43% had been without a job for 27 weeks or longer. Nearly 2 million more have dropped out of the job market altogether, despite wages rising in sectors that desperately need workers, including transportation, warehousing, information technology, leisure, hospitality and retail trade. Companies are going to great lengths to keep and hire employees, including signing bonuses.
But as Noah Rothman wrote Monday in Commentary magazine, many of those job opportunities are for manual or low-skilled labor, reinforcing the conclusion that the private sector can’t compete for these workers “in an environment in which expanded unemployment benefits and generous stimulus payments together provide those workers with better compensation than they can get from the marketplace.”
Certainly, there are other complexities at play in the labor shortage that could linger for some time. A Florida Atlantic University survey of more than 4,000 hospitality workers from every state and 46 countries found that more than a third of respondents indicated they would be looking to get out of the industry, The Post and Courier’s Emily Williams reported. Almost half are anxious about their long-term job stability, an understandable worry after last year’s sweeping furloughs and layoffs. There also are concerns about low wages and health risks, particularly in public-facing jobs.
But if people are delaying going back to work because of generous unemployment compensation — and it certainly appears some are — Gov. McMaster’s decision shows a sensible way out of a dangerous trap that threatens to slow the state’s economic recovery.