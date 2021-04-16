Editorial: End the exploitation; let SC student-athletes benefit from celebrity

When the S.C. Senate took up a bill last week to let college athletes make money off their celebrity, Sen. Sean Bennett prefaced his objection by saying “I hate to sound like the 'get off my lawn' guy.”

The problem for Mr. Bennett and other advocates of “amateurism” is that it’s nearly impossible not to sound like that guy when they argue that we need to protect college athletes from the corrupting influence of professionalism — which is a paternalistic way of saying getting paid for their work.

Yes, there once might have been a day when college athletics really was all about the pure joy of team sport and competition and athleticism. But that day is long past.

It disappeared somewhere around the time we started paying coaches obscene amounts of money to coach — and to not coach. Or maybe around the time that college presidents started telling us that they had no choice but to pay those obscene salaries — to coach or to not coach — because having a winning athletic program is essential to the survival of the institution.

We don’t buy that argument, but we clearly are in the minority. And colleges and lawmakers who do buy it can’t ignore the fact that even the best coaches can’t produce a winning season without great players. And if those players are essential to a winning program, then those colleges that owe their very existence to that program have an obligation to treat their essential players as essential — and not in the way society treats “essential” workers in grocery stores and classrooms.

A big problem is that the NCAA operates a multibillion-dollar monopoly, and its regulations forbid student-athletes from being treated like just about any other student. These rules artificially restrict the off-campus earning power of athletes, many of whom have few financial resources.

Under S.685, which had bipartisan support but passed the Senate on a narrow 22-21 vote, colleges still couldn’t pay student athletes more than the minimal “full cost of attendance” stipends the NCAA allowed in 2015. Education Chairman Greg Hembree told Mr. Bennett that stipend is around $4,500 at Clemson and USC; Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, whose daughter is a student-athlete, said it helps cover rent and other basics for students whose athletic demands are so great that they can’t even rush a sorority or fraternity, much less get a part-time job.

But the bill would provide college athletes a little bit of freedom from the longstanding NCAA mandate that students act as amateurs while coaches and NCAA officials profit obscenely from sports programs that are dictated by the dollar: It would allow athletes to profit from their “name, image, or likeness” — for instance entering into contracts to endorse products or services, or monetizing their social media accounts. It’s similar to a rule change the NCAA backed away from earlier this year, and it's similar to bills under consideration by several SEC and ACC states and laws already passed by seven states, including Florida, California and Mississippi.

The bill, like laws in the other states, prohibits colleges from helping students arrange endorsement contracts. But it’s those laws in other states — particularly Florida and Mississippi — that prompted the Senate vote: Sponsors say coaches in those states will have a huge recruiting advantage if they can tell high school students they’ll be able to enter lucrative contracts in their states but not in South Carolina.

We don’t think that’s the main reason to pass the bill, although as long as we’re going to allow USC, Clemson and other colleges to pay obscene amounts of money to coaches and former coaches, it makes sense to remove obstacles to their success.

The main reason to pass the bill is that the current arrangement exploits students who don’t have any hope of getting promoted to a professional team unless they effectively serve an unpaid apprenticeship with a college team.

(The Senate debate was a great reminder of how easily people’s political principles evaporate when they get in the way of what they want, as some of the biggest free-market advocates argued that it would be unfair to allow star athletes to make more money than others and some of the biggest "equality" advocates argued that people are not all created equal and star athletes should be able to benefit from their talent.)

Yes, there is potentially great value in a college education, which many college athletes otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford — or in some cases qualify for. And there is value in the meals and the medical care and the training student-athletes receive, although the $94,000 annual value that Clemson put on its package sounds awfully inflated to us. But the demands on athletes go far beyond performing in the games and subjecting themselves to career-ending injuries — and in some cases concussions and other life-changing injuries. The demands also include year-round training, practices that are all-consuming, the no-jobs rule and community events they have to participate in.

Given all that, it is inherently unfair for colleges to make so much money off of athletes without allowing them at least a chance to profit in a way that doesn’t cost the colleges anything.

South Carolina, whose Division 1 colleges are among the best in the nation, should be among the first in the nation to eliminate this unfairness.