Election night was expected to yield few surprises in South Carolina. While there is plenty of noise during the campaign season, the reality is that incumbents from both parties generally are safely tucked away in districts that are gerrymandered to favor the Republican or Democrat holding the seat.
These politically “safe” districts carved out by the Legislature make most races foregone conclusions. That is not good for voters or democracy. A bipartisan, independent commission tasked with drawing electoral boundaries would help take the politics out of the process and make it fairer for everyone.
Electoral districts for the state House and Senate and Congress are redrawn after each Census to make sure they contain roughly the same number of people. With the 2020 Census on the horizon, the Legislature should make the elimination of gerrymandering a priority in the coming session.
Voters approve of the idea: Sixty-eight percent of the respondents in a Winthrop poll released in February supported the creation of an independent commission.
The power in South Carolina resides in the Legislature, and it won’t be easy to persuade lawmakers to give up some of their authority. But it’s clearly the right thing to do.
State Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, has tried for more than a year to garner support for a bipartisan measure that would ask voters to decide via constitutional amendment if they want an independent commission. Her bill was dumped into the Judiciary Committee where it languished last session.
State Rep. William Cogswell, R-Charleston, and several other lawmakers ran into the same problem with a redistricting bill on the House side.
It is notable that the redistricting effort has garnered Republican and Democratic support. South Carolina is a solidly GOP state, but Republican lawmakers such as Gary Clary, a former circuit judge from Clemson, argue that lawmakers have no business drawing their own district lines. They also do not see an independent commission as a threat to GOP control.
The zig-zagging, often illogical district boundaries benefit both Democrats and Republicans. For instance, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn is the lone Democrat among the state’s seven congressmen, but his district is a contorted maze that ensures he will remain in power as long as he wants — and that whatever Democrat comes after him will as well.
With many districts “safely” Republican or Democratic, gerrymandering too often ensures that the winner is chosen in the primaries instead of the general election. That lack of competition is not good for the political system — or for voters.
The courts have taken an interest in redistricting controversies in other states. It would be best if South Carolinians solved this problem without court intervention.
Lawmakers should want fair elections from compact, contiguous districts. Voters would benefit from a less politically influenced process. An independent commission is the best option for making that happen.