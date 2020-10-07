Editorial: Enact safe harbor to protect businesses that follow rules

Small and medium-size businesses and nonprofits across the United States face a rising number of lawsuits alleging they infected their staff or customers with the coronavirus. As more businesses seek to reopen, they must weigh the risk of such suits, and that is likely to slow the economic recovery. The ones that do it correctly and safely should be relieved of that concern.
Finding a way to protect those businesses and nonprofits that scrupulously follow pandemic safety precautions from harmful suits — without sheltering those that fail to take proper care of staff and customers — is a goal that enjoys wide support on Capitol Hill, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
That should ease the passage of a coronavirus safe-harbor bill. But instead, the issue has become one of the sticking points in the seemingly endless discussions of a new pandemic economic relief bill.
The reasonable course is to pass legislation that provides temporary safe-harbor from lawsuits for businesses that follow a formal, enforceable set of rules on social distancing, masks and other protections for employees and workers.
If a business doesn't follow those rules, customers claiming exposure to COVID-19 should have the same access to the courts as they now do, and workers claiming exposure to the coronavirus should be allowed to seek worker’s compensation as they would otherwise for an avoidable injury suffered on the job. And in these cases, noncompliant businesses should suffer the consequences.
Tort law is a state responsibility, and some critics warn that the federal government should not intervene. Sen. Graham responded to this by saying: “The federal role in creating liability protections needs to be limited. We’re not going to preempt all state laws here about everything. We need to make sure that bad actors are not given a break, but that the people who are trying to do it right can reopen their businesses in their communities, schools and colleges with the assurance that if you practice the right procedures that you don’t have to worry about getting sued on top of everything else.”
WCSC-TV reported in July that South Carolina schools and colleges are concerned about their exposure to such suits. South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities President and CEO Jeffrey Perez told the TV station his members are looking for temporary protection from liability during this crisis. “The sooner we can get legislation like this, the better,” Mr. Perez said.
State lawmakers considered legislation this summer that would temporarily shelter businesses and nonprofits following the rules from coronavirus liability cases, but it took no action. Now South Carolina organizations must seek help on the federal level.
Safe-harbor legislation is not the only high-priority pandemic issue facing Congress. If its inclusion in a general economic relief bill is among the obstacles to passage of that urgently needed help, then it should be set aside until after the election to get the larger relief bill passed.