Editorial: Elsa didn't do much harm, but offers Charleston some reminders

By almost any measure, Tropical Storm Elsa’s pass through South Carolina early Thursday wasn’t much worse than any other typical big storm, tropical or not. There were scattered power outages, downed limbs and flooded streets, but fortunately not much worse. Many awoke Thursday, looked around and probably said, “If this is the worst we get this storm season, I’ll take it.”
But Elsa should serve as an important reminder of the need to prepare — and continue to improve upon our preparations — for hurricanes. And to bounce back from the water and wind as quickly as we can.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Council and other officials must continue to work on myriad solutions to address the existential threat of flooding and sea level rise. That includes identifying and securing the substantial funding needed for projects big and small, and ensuring that development does not add to our existing problems.
There were many reasons Elsa wasn’t a big deal, many of them out of our control: It arrived early in the season, when the Atlantic Ocean is not as warm as it will get; it was only a tropical storm by the time it arrived, so few if any felt a need to evacuate; and its worst effects arrived at low tide and while most of us slept.
But some were within our control. In Charleston, the impact was eased because of proactive steps the city only began taking in recent years, such as barricading flooded streets to prevent unwitting motorists from getting stuck and moving portable pumps around to drain low-lying areas more quickly. That planning certainly helps.
It’s unusual for South Carolina to have brushes with two tropical storms — Danny last month and Elsa this week — so early in the year, and we hope Elsa is not an omen of many more to come, but it certainly could be. The most serious part of our hurricane season comes in August, September and early October, when the ocean is warmest and provides the most fuel for storms.
As we’ve noted, we are seeing more and larger storms, and forecasters have predicted there’s a 60% chance this year’s season will be busier than normal yet again and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season. And a “normal” season now includes 14 named storms (up from 12 last year) and seven hurricanes (up from six). Couple that with a more populated and developed coast, and our challenge is clear.
We remain concerned that our hurricane shelters are still subject to 2020 COVID-19 limitations suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so if a stronger storm arrives soon, Charleston County’s six shelters will be able to welcome only 637 evacuees — less than a fifth of their 2019 capacity.
That makes our own preparations even more critical. Know your evacuation route, insurance coverages and how you’ll communicate with your family and friends, care for your pets and manage alone, if necessary, without power or help for a few days. We hope that preparation won’t be needed, but hope is a bad plan.