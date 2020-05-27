Editorial: Eat more local shrimp, Charleston

“You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute’ it. There’s, uh, shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich.” — Bubba in “Forrest Gump”
With the waters fully open for commercial shrimpers and restaurants still trying to find their sea legs in this new coronavirus economy, Lowcountry residents can still cook up a mess of shrimp. It’s one of the many perks of living here that we can get them fresh off the docks along Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant or in McClellanville, at Crosby’s Fish & Shrimp Co. on Folly Road, Capt. Don’s Seafood in West Ashley, Marvin’s Seafood in North Charleston or from any seasonal seller of our favored crustacean.
Cindy Tarvin of Tarvin’s Seafood told reporter Chloe Johnson that restaurant orders were down by about a third so far, and those orders make up about 80% of sales. Thankfully, retail sales have been up.
Based on sampling, the Department of Natural Resources predicted an average to slightly better than average season coming up. Last year’s haul was down by about a half-million pounds, mostly due to a cold snap in December 2018. And that’s pretty much been the story since the mid-1990s, when falling prices and increasing imports started shrinking markets for locally caught shrimp.
Demand can change that. Consumers can help take up the slack by buying off the docks or by favoring restaurants that buy local. In general, shrimpers depend on direct retail for roughly half their revenue and restaurants for the other half. And with the restaurant industry depressed, they’ll need increased local demand to help fill the gap.
Adjusted for inflation, domestic shrimp sells for about the same price it did decades ago. So it’s a good deal, and we shouldn’t mind paying a slight premium locally, particularly since it sustains a traditional way of life that no one wants to see disappear.
The statewide haul still totals about 6 million pounds and is worth about $30 million to the South Carolina economy. So we should have plenty of shrimp to eat. And we can probably add to Bubba’s list. He doesn’t even mention shrimp and grits, shrimp pasta, shrimp tacos, bacon-wrapped shrimp. What about shrimp salad sandwiches?
Award-winning Charleston chef Mike Lata is doing his part, replacing lobster rolls with shrimp rolls at The Ordinary.
The white shrimp will be coming in first, followed by the brown shrimp during the summer, then back to the whites in fall and winter. Actually, there’s little difference in the taste. What makes them a delicacy is their wild-caught freshness. They’re a healthy source of lean protein at a time when the meat industry has faced severe disruption. And our local shrimp harvest is sustainable, where farmed-raised shrimp from overseas is not.
Local shrimpers need local support to sell whatever they can net this year. Let’s give them some help and enjoy some great Lowcountry cuisine.