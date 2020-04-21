Editorial: Earth Day still young at 50

A day to reexamine the ethic of individual progress at mankind’s expense — a day to challenge the corporate and governmental leaders who promise change but who shortchange the necessary programs. April 22 seeks a future worth living” — from the original Earth Day manifesto.
We’ve come a long way since a young activist named Denis Hayes, with the help of then-Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wisc., organized the first Earth Day 50 years ago. But despite the anti-pollution laws and all the technological advances that would have passed for magic in 1970, the natural world continues to suffer and shrink at an alarming pace. And today, Earth Day is being celebrated mostly from behind computer screens because of a virus run amok.
It’s something to ponder.
So far, humans have been unable to engineer their way out of the messes they’ve created. But there’s reason for hope during this pandemic, this unasked-for pause in our human busy-ness.
Over the past month or so, worldwide carbon emissions have fallen dramatically and are projected to decline by about 5% this year. That would be the biggest reduction on record. And there’s growing evidence that carbon emissions may have peaked — about a decade earlier than projected.
Since February, the air has cleared in some of the world’s most populous cities. People in India’s Punjab province can now see the snow-capped Himalayas for the first time in decades. In our national parks, wildlife has taken the place of tourists. Without the hurly burly of boat of traffic, Venice’s canals have turned a clear, deep blue.
It’s a window into a world that could be, and the shock provided by the pandemic might be just the push we need to get there. It already has shown that many of us can work from home and get just as much or more done without having to waste an hour or two in traffic — and that we can be virtually anywhere we need to be without actually being there.
Still, we have big problems. Several Western states are now in “megadrought.” The polar regions continue to shed ice, and temperatures and sea levels are rising. A massive die-off of species looms around the globe. Here in Charleston, we are faced with the prospect of going full-on Dutch to keep the ocean from overtaking the peninsula.
Consider that, by reliable estimates, humans, all 7.7 billion of us, account for about 36% percent of the planet’s mammalian biomass; our livestock, about 60%; and wild animals, about 4%. That’s seems like a scary imbalance. But if humans have so transformed the natural world thus far, there’s good reason to believe we can guide it back into a more symbiotic balance.
So, log onto earthday.org or earthdaylive2020.org for 72 hours of programming and events starting today — “for a future worth living.”