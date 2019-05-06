With pay raises that aren’t high enough to convince already-frustrated teachers to stay in the classroom, and the Senate’s failure to pass any other measures that might delay their retirement, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on the Senate to go along with a House plan to entice retired teachers to return to work.
It’s a terribly unfair idea: It means that teachers who haven’t retired — even some who are eligible to retire — could suddenly find themselves making significantly less money than the teacher in the classroom next door. And it could end up making the situation even worse, by persuading even more teachers to go ahead and retire.
So if the Senate goes along with the plan — and we’re not at all convinced it should — it must extract some significant concessions to prevent people from retiring when they’re still young enough to continue working.
At issue is a very smart state law that limits double-dipping — that is, retiring from state employment and then returning to a new job (or even the same job) while collecting a pension. The 2012 law doesn’t prohibit people from coming back to work, but it cuts off any additional pension payments in any year in which they earn $10,000 in state salary. Note that they still can collect their full salary and part of their pension, just not all of it.
Besides the problems double-dipping creates with morale among people who haven’t retired and returned, the practice helped contribute to the unsustainable unfunded liability in the state government retirement system. That deficit has already forced the Legislature to raise pension payments from state employees and state and local governments to uncomfortably high levels, and more reforms still are needed.
Retirees and would-be retirees have complained about the $10,000 limitation from its inception, because … well, wouldn’t you like to get paid for your job and collect a pension from that same job? Fortunately, their complaints fell on deaf ears — until schools started struggling to hire and retain teachers. Then last year, lawmakers proposed lifting that limit and repealing a related law in order to keep teachers and police from leaving, or to lure them back to work. Fortunately, the legislation didn’t pass.
Unfortunately the idea is back. The House has passed H.3620, which lifts the $10,000 cap not just for teachers and police but for all government employees who return to work after being retired for at least a year. It also inserted that language into the state budget. The Senate has wisely stalled that legislation and the budget proviso. So that’s one of the differences negotiators will have to hammer out in a House-Senate conference committee on the budget.
If lawmakers conclude that they simply can’t fill classrooms with qualified teachers without letting retired teachers double-dip, then they need to limit any exemption to teachers, they need to extend that exemption only as long as we face a teacher shortage and — most importantly — they need to raise the state’s retirement age and the number of years employees must work before they are eligible for early retirement.
The reason our pension system is in trouble is that in many cases, we literally pay people to be retired for more years than they work, the result of creating ever-more-generous early retirement options at the very time that lifespans were increasing — that is, doing the opposite of what we should have done.
Of course, there’s no way the Legislature can put together that sort of package this session, so if lawmakers want to entice some teachers to keep working rather than retiring, they should convert those ridiculous $50-per-taxpayer rebates into one-time bonuses for teachers. That would come to an extra $2,000 per teacher, which won’t bring teachers’ pay up to where it ought to be even for this one year, but would be a show of good faith — and might give teachers some confidence in legislative leaders’ pledge to approve additional, real pay raises next year and in subsequent years.