Editorial: Don't write anti-vaccine, anti-mask mandates into SC law

It’s not hard to imagine a new variant of COVID-19 developing — in India, or sub-Saharan Africa or … anywhere — that’s impervious to our vaccines. Perhaps one that’s even more deadly. One that puts us right back where we were before December, when masks were our most powerful weapon (other than isolation) for reducing our own risk of infection and community spread.

Likely? No. More than a theoretical possibility? Absolutely.

Now imagine the S.C. House gets its way in negotiations that begin Tuesday, and the state budget that takes effect July 1 includes a proviso that prohibits public schools from requiring students or anyone else to wear masks.

The governor could declare a new state of emergency, but even if he wanted to, he wouldn’t be able to require masks in school, because a proviso has the same effect as a regular state law, and even the governor’s emergency powers don’t allow him to override state law.

Although it appears that kids don’t spread COVID as easily as adults do, the main reason schools didn’t turn into COVID factories this year was that nearly everybody was required to wear masks. And although everyone 12 and older is now eligible to be vaccinated, it's quite possible that half the kids in public schools still won’t even be allowed to be vaccinated when the fall semester starts in August.

Of course reasonable parents will require their unvaccinated children to wear masks to school in the fall even if there’s not a more dangerous, vaccine-impervious variant around, just as they continued doing after the governor made masks in schools optional last month.

But remember that the main thing masks do isn’t protect the people who wear them. They protect other people, by keeping large droplets inside the mask. And the children whose parents don’t take COVID-19 seriously would go to school without masks, like they did the last few weeks of this year, only with more dangerous consequences, since no one would have any immunity against this new variant.

The only way schools could protect the masked children and their vulnerable family members would be to send them home for online classes or else sequester the unmasked children in separate classes. But another state law — which makes all the sense in the world when we have mask mandates and far less when we don’t — requires schools to offer in-person classes five days a week. So the online option, or even sequestration, wouldn’t protect teachers and staff from the unmasked students whose parents insist on sending them to class in person.

Here’s a more likely scenario: We head into the fall with 40% of South Carolinians still unvaccinated, and as the weather cools down, COVID does what viruses do when people cluster inside: It starts to infect more people. This year, colleges required students to get tested regularly and to quarantine if they tested positive. But another proviso the House passed last week would prohibit colleges from requiring anyone to take the test.

Colleges could require masks, but under yet another anti-mask proviso, they would have to require them of the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. That’s not as big a problem as the two other provisos, since wearing a mask is simply not an onerous burden, but it’s still a solution in search of a problem, created by the idea that anti-vaxxers are so fragile — like snowflakes, perhaps? — that it would be somehow unfair to single them out by forcing them to wear masks.

A proviso the Senate inserted into the budget would prohibit colleges from requiring students to be vaccinated in order to attend in-person classes. There might not be anything wrong with prohibiting colleges from requiring the vaccine as long as it’s being administered under emergency-use authorization.

But we’re not aware of any S.C. public colleges that plan to require COVID vaccinations — recall that S.C. colleges already allow pretty much everybody to opt out of the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine by claiming they have a “religious” objection, by which nearly all of them mean they just don’t want to take it. So even a prohibition on requiring the vaccine before it receives full FDA approval would be another solution in search of a problem.

We understand that there are people who never believed that COVID was a threat or that masks helped reduce its spread, despite all the evidence to the contrary. We also realize that most of our legislators know better, even if they don't always act like it.

While the vaccines have reduced the danger tremendously and allowed many of us to return to nearly normal, the pandemic is still raging in most of the world, which leaves us susceptible. So we urge our lawmakers not to make changes to state law that will put innocent lives at risk by making it more difficult to fight a resurgence.