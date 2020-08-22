Editorial: Don't widen SC Highway 41 through historic Phillips community

Easing traffic congestion along S.C. Highway 41 has long been a top priority in Mount Pleasant, where growth has overwhelmed the two-lane highway between U.S. Highway 17 and the Wando River bridge.
But Charleston County’s decision to widen the highway to five lanes is misguided, especially since there’s a viable alternative that would spare the Phillips community, one of several 19th-century African American settlements that historians are only beginning to value.
“Charleston County’s African American communities have persisted for close to 150 years. As rapid development continues along the coast, on James Island and within Mount Pleasant, these communities struggle to retain their land, their culture and their way of life. These communities are an important part of the history of Charleston County and define the culture and heritage of the Lowcountry.”
That passage is part of a 2016 survey commissioned by the very same government that now wants to irrevocably alter Phillips by running a major highway through it.
Phillips began in 1878 on lands that had been part of the Laurel Hill and Boone Hall plantations. Eighteen families of formerly enslaved people bought 10-acre parcels for $63 each. The long, rectangular plots were big enough to farm for sustenance but also close enough together to form a sense of community. Over generations, the parcels became the property of multiple heirs, and many Phillips parcels have rows of two, three or four houses. About half of the lots are considered heirs’ property, which will complicate any mitigation efforts.
So it’s not surprising that most historic preservation organizations plan to tell the county they object to this plan. (Comments can be submitted until Sept. 11; visit hwy41sc.com to learn more.) The Coastal Conservation League is leading the opposition, correctly viewing the situation as an African American community being sacrificed to solve a problem it didn’t create.
“After all the events of the past year, it’s beyond disappointing to see Charleston County lapse back into bad old patterns,” League director Laura Cantral says. “The Phillips community should be respected and their history celebrated, not destroyed. They don’t deserve to be ignored and forced to pay the price for the poor development choices made by their neighbors. ... The county’s choice on Highway 41 seems to be based more on political expediency by putting the burden on a community with the least ability to fight back.”
The other option would be to divert much of Highway 41 traffic around Phillips on Dunes West Boulevard and Bessemer Road. Phillips would see 41 widened only slightly, with a center turn lane. No question, the county has reasons for choosing its alternative; it could shave a minute, about 10%, off most travel times; it would be $30 million cheaper ($125 million versus $155 million); it would take 18 fewer acres from the 742-acre Laurel Hill County Park; it would disturb fewer wetlands (0.6 acres versus 4.7 acres); and 60 homes instead of 103 homes would be impacted by noise.
But we’re not convinced those reasons are worth forever damaging a community whose ethnic history and unique land development pattern make it eligible for the National Register of Historic Places — all for a project to relieve traffic it didn’t create. And to relieve that traffic for only about 20 years, until 2045.
Both Charleston County and Mount Pleasant increasingly have recognized the historical and cultural importance of Phillips and African American settlement communities in general. Their survival long has been threatened by surrounding growth, and by responses to that growth. No one can change the past, but we can and should try harder to get it right this time.