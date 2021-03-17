Editorial: Don't sully inspirational Declaration, Constitution with indoctrination effort

For most of U.S. history, we taught a sanitized version of that history — one that portrayed all of our decisions as good and right and glossed over the ugly parts, particularly our racial sins. And today, there's an effort on the left to teach the exact opposite: that America is evil, that the driving force throughout our history has been racism.

There’s a lot of ground between those two extreme — and, we would argue, extremely wrong — narratives. We believe the appropriate narrative is to be found in that middle ground. And we need to be on guard against either extreme narrative creeping into our classrooms.

This is the impossible-to-ignore backdrop of an effort at the Statehouse to immerse S.C. students more deeply in our founding documents — the Declaration of Independence, Federalist Papers, U.S. Constitution — and the Emancipation Proclamation. The idea makes a lot of sense: Our founding documents provide a remarkable, inspirational story of the men who saw the possibility of a nation that was much bigger and better than the one before them, that allowed for the many course corrections their successors have made along the way to create that more perfect union that the preamble to the Constitution envisions.

One of the problems with the legislation to enliven this idea is that the most vocal supporters of the so-called "Reinforcing College Education on America's Constitutional Heritage Act" seem more interested in teaching that sanitized version of history — of returning, as some suggested at a public hearing last week, to the history that was taught 60 years ago. It’s difficult not to detect the odor of indoctrination — which is the best way to undermine the very message supporters hope to send.

The fact is that an honest warts-and-all telling of our nation’s history, built around our founding documents and taught in an engaging way, will naturally lead learners to a deep appreciation for our nation. We would only cheapen that story — and our nation — by pushing propaganda.

Another problem with H.3002 is that it requires our public schools to teach 30 hours of U.S. history every year for seven consecutive years. Not this part of it one year, and that part the next. The entire course of study of those foundational documents every year. That strikes us as overkill — like teaching a slightly more complicated and detailed version of introductory biology every year for seven consecutive years. Yes, students would probably end up knowing a lot about biology at the end of seven years, but at what cost? At the cost of missing out on chemistry and physics and physical science and environmental science.

Even if it did what those of us in the sensible center would like — arm students with the knowledge of what those documents say and how they influenced our entire history, and inspire respect for them and for what our nation aspires to be — this pound-it-into-their-heads approach to U.S. history would come at its own cost: the loss of time spent on world history, geography, economics, civics, government — the other parts of “social studies” that one speaker disdainfully charged have crowded out the only part that matters.

And there’s at least one more problem with this legislation: It makes a similarly named bill that deals with college requirements seem benign by comparison. And to be sure, S.38 is much less troubling than H.3002, particularly since it’s been reworked from previous years so it doesn’t threaten college accreditation and doesn't include constitutionally suspect provisions, such as the requirement for students to sign a loyalty oath, that are included in the unenforced law already on the books.

But while we would love for all college students to take a course that immerses them in the founding documents, it’s just not the Legislature’s job to require that students — who don’t even have to go to college — must pass that class in order to graduate from state-owned colleges.

If our Legislature wants students to sign up for that sort of class, lawmakers ought to focus on making sure that the U.S. history courses that are taught in elementary and high school are so engaging that they inspire that interest. The best way to do the opposite is to pass H.3002.