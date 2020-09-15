Editorial: Don't let the eastern black rail join the Carolina parakeet

The quick and easy conclusion upon reading The Post and Courier’s recent special report, “Ghost Bird,” is that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service should stop sitting on the request to add the eastern black rail to the list of animals protected under the nation’s Endangered Species Act.
As reporter Tony Bartelme’s story makes clear, the bird’s numbers have declined dramatically during the past century, and experts predict it could disappear altogether in a generation or two. Unlike other endangered species, the eastern black rail’s particular nature makes it challenging for humans to monitor, but we know its marsh habitats are under stresses that federal protection could help keep at bay.
The more complicated conclusion is that we can’t leave the future of this species up to the feds alone; we all must help to some degree. We can support trap-neuter-return and similar efforts to minimize our feral cat population, which would benefit all birds, and we can consider adding more shrubs and trees to our landscapes to provide more shelter and food.
The bird’s future also will depend on our ability to conserve our remaining wetlands. South Carolina has had success here, but the rush of people to the coast means the battle over protecting these important habitats still must be fought as urgently as it has been in the past.
Those most interested in the bird also have a crucial role to play by keeping their enthusiasm in check. Many of us dabble in bird watching, eagerly hoping to spot rare species in the wild, but it’s increasingly clear such activity can damage habitats, which ultimately harms the very bird people are so eager to see. Birders must take pains to ensure they’re doing no harm. Avoiding searches between March and September, the black rail’s breeding season, is a good start.
One of the most famous quotes in conservation is, “In the end we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand; and we will understand only what we are taught.” Baba Dioum, then director of Senegal’s Water and Forestry department, said those words in 1968. To the extent that it’s true, the eastern black rail’s elusive nature seems to work against its survival. South Carolina’s black rail expert, state biologist Christy Hand, told Mr. Bartelme, “The biggest thing I’ve learned is how much I still don’t know about them.”
Two decades ago, The New Yorker ran an in-depth story titled “Ghost Bird” about the frenzied search in the swamps of Louisiana for the ivory-billed woodpecker. A possible sighting in 1999 ignited the frenzy, but the story had a sad ending: The ivory-billed woodpecker is considered extinct, with its last credible sighting many decades ago. That’s not the way the eastern black rail’s “Ghost Bird” story ends, but without our support and understanding, it easily could be.