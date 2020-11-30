Editorial: Don't let our good fortune this hurricane season make us complacent

For those of us living along South Carolina's coast, the 2020 hurricane season might soon fade from our collective memory: Not only was the state spared a direct hit, but no storm even threatened us to the point where we were glued to weather forecasts and began mulling when to pull the trigger on our evacuation plans.

The season officially ended Monday, and we absolutely shouldn't forget it.

That's because this season also demonstrated anew just how frequent and destructive these hurricanes and tropical storms are becoming: The current year saw earlier-than-usual storms, storms that grew stronger later in the year and the most storms ever on record.

As The Post and Courier reporter Chloe Johnson wrote, we have seen 30 named storms since May (the month before the season normally begins), easily besting the previous record of 28 storms in 2005. Storm trackers had to report to Greek names for the nine most recent ones. When Charleston was struck by its most recent severe hurricane, Hugo in 1989, there were about 12 storms a year on average. One last ominous note: Five of the 30 storms intensified rapidly over a 24-hour period.

Jim Kossin, an expert on hurricanes and the warming planet who works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told Ms. Johnson that a warming planet, a natural cycle and other factors, such as a smog reduction since the 1970s, may be part of the explanation behind what's going on.

In recent years, Charleston has experienced several brushes with hurricanes, and we warily watched storms move up off Florida, uncertain of their exact path. State and local governments mobilized their emergency operations centers. Many evacuated just in case. This year, only two storms had any impact here: In May, Tropical Storm Bertha brought heavy rain in May, then Hurricane Isaias drifted across the Grand Strand as a weak Category 1, causing some localized flooding and beach erosion. In short, nothing like the damage the state saw in 2018 or 2016.

While South Carolina was spared a major hit, the United States experienced a dozen strikes this year, also a new record. And the greatest devastation unfolded in Central America, where a Category 4 hurricane (Eta) hit Nicaragua, as a Category 4 on Nov. 3, followed by the similarly strong Hurricane Iota hitting 13 days later 15 miles further south. Hundreds died, and about 40,000 people fled to shelters.

And South Carolina cities, utilities and charities also sent help to other regions, including Louisiana, which was hit hard by Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm, in late August and then again by Hurricane Delta about a month later. Water Mission, a global nonprofit based in North Charleston, mobilized to help provide safe drinking water and other relief to Hondurans suffering after Hurricane Eta hit there.

So while few in South Carolina lost trees limbs or power, much less a home or car or even their lives, to this year's storm season, many others unfortunately did. We must remember that and vow to continue to help other regions as we can and to plan for the worst to arrive here one day.