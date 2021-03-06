Editorial: Don't let friction over downtown streets derail bus rapid transit

Several years ago, the city of London reported that despite new “congestion pricing” to discourage motorists from driving into its central city, the average rate of travel there still was around 10 mph, about as fast as a horse-drawn carriage can travel.
Charleston, like London, has a historic core that took shape when the quickest way to get around was either to ride or get pulled by a horse. And Charleston, like London, continues to grapple with the question of how to speed things up.
Of course, Charleston is not contemplating a daily fee for driving into the core of the city, but a few of its historic streets, particularly Meeting and Calhoun, make up the last few miles of the emerging Lowcountry Rapid Transit project, a special express bus line that will run between the fairgrounds in Ladson and the WestEdge development downtown. There are challenges to overcome all along the route, such as tweaking major intersections along Rivers Avenue, particularly where a lot of auto and pedestrian traffic will move across the line.
But the challenges might be greatest downtown simply because its streets are narrower, slower and more closely congested with pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and others. That’s partly a reflection of a street grid that took shape mostly in the 19th century. The lack of space on and near these old streets already will make it difficult, if not impossible, to allow the bus to travel in its own dedicated lane, a key element of what will make it “rapid.” (The most recent plan calls for the bus to travel in its own lane for 52% of its 21.5-mile-long route.) Its speed also will benefit from an ability to modify traffic signals and from a ticketing system that requires passengers to pay before boarding, like on a subway.
Removing on-street parking from Meeting and Calhoun streets, the primary downtown streets along the route, would make more room for the bus to travel, but it also would make the streets appear busier, possibly less safe, to many pedestrians. And it also would claim real estate that some city plans have envisioned as possible bike lanes. The stops also will be in Charleston’s Old and Historic District, so they will be subject to design review, unlike other stops.
The friction over these competing realities has been building largely behind closed doors. The public is tentatively scheduled to get a fresh update on the project next month, when an in-depth presentation, with video visualizations and conceptual station designs, will be unveiled.
Fortunately, the chairman of the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, which is developing the plan with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, is uniquely positioned to mediate the city’s concerns. CARTA chief Mike Seekings also is a member of Charleston City Council whose district includes part of the route. Mr. Seekings acknowledged the unique challenges downtown but is confident they won’t derail efforts to qualify for about $180 million in federal funding, roughly half the total cost to build the system. We hope he’s right.
It’s vitally important that everyone involved in the planning ensures we’re making the best trade-offs. Maintaining local public support is as crucial as securing dollars from the feds.
And as we’ve noted before, the future of public transit in the Lowcountry hinges in large part on the success of this bus rapid transit line, which unlike conventional bus service might be able to move as fast or even faster than traffic.
Once the line is up and running, which could be as early as 2026, we hope it’s as popular with those who own cars as with those who don’t. Such success would give us an important new alternative to costly and controversial road widening work.