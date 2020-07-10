Editorial: Don't give up on police reform on the federal level

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said Wednesday that he hopes his much-needed police reform bill, killed by a Democratic filibuster in the Senate last month, might have a Lazarus moment and be revived.
Sen. Scott, R-S.C., bases his optimism on conversations with Democrats. He is reaching not just across the aisle but all the way across the lobby to the other chamber in discussions with House Democrats on a possible compromise bill. That shouldn’t be considered a bold strategy, but it is, and we also hope it works.
During a meeting Wednesday in Columbia’s Bethel AME Church, U.S. Attorney General William Barr told religious and police leaders that Sen. Scott’s bill struck the correct balance between reforming police behavior and retaining effective police departments.
Bethel AME pastor Caesar Richburg spoke of the obvious and urgent need to restore the faith of minority communities in the police. Mr. Barr agreed, saying, “Beyond the shooting of individuals, there’s this problem with profiling and treating people as suspects before you treat them as citizens.”
He also said this: “We need a police force. We need these institutions to provide peace and security. ... Whenever you have that kind of institution, you have the possibility of abuse, and so you have to put checks in place to make sure that these institutions that are designed to protect these communities don’t themselves become oppressive, and it’s a question of striking the right balance.”
Among the key differences between Sen. Scott’s bill and the one promoted unyieldingly by Senate Democrats is the question of chokeholds and similar means of making a resisting suspect submit to police control, as well as the future of the legal doctrine of “qualified immunity,” under which the courts have protected individual police officers from many lawsuits.
The good news is that there is plenty of room for middle ground to be found on both issues. The Senate Democratic bill would not do away with qualified immunity, but it would make it easier for complainants to pursue civil and criminal penalties against individual police officers and police departments.
And a bill passed Thursday by the Massachusetts Senate provides a useful reminder that reasonable people can come together to address controversial police practices. The bill, supported by that state’s sheriffs and the NAACP, sets limits on chokeholds and the use of tear gas in riot control.
The key focus of the Massachusetts bill should be of interest to the South Carolina Legislature as it considers legislation to improve policing in this state.
Based on the principle that the states ought to police their own police departments, the Massachusetts legislation creates a powerful state-level committee on police officer standards and accreditation. This committee will have subpoena power and will be tasked with receiving and investigating complaints of police misbehavior.
The issue of police accountability is too important to become a prisoner of partisan gridlock. Other, less controversial reforms — such as a federal ban on lynching, which has been sought for a century — also appear on hold as long as the reform bill remains dead, or at least in limbo.
During a Friday forum on racism and reform sponsored by Columbia’s State newspaper, Sen. Scott said he has reached out to Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California and other House Democrats to see if they can find a way forward. “I’m hopeful that Karen’s support and thorough understanding of the legislation ... leads us forward.”
We hope for the same thing and that Sen. Scott’s efforts to find a viable compromise pay off. Meanwhile, our own Legislature needs to look hard at how best to restore confidence in the police in South Carolina.
Because as others have noted, while police reform on the federal level is important, the most important reforms still will take place at the state and local levels.