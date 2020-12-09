Editorial: Don't get into fights with mask opponents. Get away from them.

We’ve all seen people who refuse to wear masks where they’re required. We’ve read about or even encountered people who yell insults and in other ways harass mask-wearers — most obnoxiously, customers who insist that their waitress take off her mask if she wants a good tip. Even people who oppose mask mandates ought to be troubled by such behavior, not just because it presents a danger to public health but also because it’s rude and in some cases unlawful.

But that disregard for common decency can cut both ways. The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports that a Mullins business owner is getting harassed because of her policy prohibiting people from wearing masks in her shop.

To be clear, we think it’s outrageous to prohibit people from wearing a face mask in the midst of a pandemic that’s spread by airborne particles. And we think that masks should be required throughout the state until COVID-19 is under control.

But they’re not, and the Mullins Town Council recently replaced its mask mandate with a mask suggestion. So we agree with shop owner Victoria Hampton when she says that people who don’t like her policy should simply stay away, rather than trying to sneak into her store with their masks on or get into arguments with her. It's similar to what we ought to do whenever we encounter people not wearing masks: Get away from them.

And while there’s nothing wrong with posting online reviews that alert others to the shop’s no-mask policy, there's no need to run down the business and get into arguments with other commenters, as many are doing.

We’re not convinced that Ms. Hampton’s policy is based simply on her concerns that the way people treat their masks turns them into “germ muzzles.” But the fact is that a lot of us have forgotten or skipped over the appropriate way to handle our masks.

So a quick reminder. The CDC says we should wash our hands before putting on our masks and after taking them off, which should be done touching only the straps. We shouldn't touch our masks (or our face) while we're wearing them; if we have to constantly adjust them, we should probably find a better fit. Wet or dirty masks should go into a sealed plastic bag until we wash them. If we remove our masks to eat or while we’re alone, we should put them in a paper, mesh or other dry, breathable bag. We should keep the same side of the mask facing out between washings. And we should wash them at least daily.

And another quick reminder: Even if we have all the science in the world on our side, even if we have legitimate concerns about how others’ behavior during the pandemic affects our health, the health of our loved ones, the education of our children, the strength of our economy, we still shouldn’t be jerks.