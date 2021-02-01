Editorial: Don't do anything to slow SC vaccine rollout

A powerful S.C. Senate committee will take up legislation this afternoon that funds the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution campaign and overrides DHEC’s decision about how to allocate the scarce doses.
H.3707 started life last week merely as an effort to make sure hospitals and other facilities had enough money to operate the state’s vaccination effort, allocating up to $208 million to the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Medical University of South Carolina.
But the day after the DHEC board voted to send the vaccine to counties on a per-capita basis, the House amended the funding measure on Wednesday to require a more complex formula — and procedure.
Rather than going straight to the counties based on population, the vaccine would go to DHEC’s four public health regions based on population as well as other factors “including but not limited to poverty level, infection rates, age, and high-risk populations.” DHEC would be required to create a committee in each region — made up of representatives from hospitals, primary care practices, pharmacies, rural health clinics, the S.C. Primary Care Association and other federally qualified health centers — that would meet weekly to decide specifically where to send its share of doses.
The committees would be required to balance sometimes-competing goals: ensuring that “Rural and underserved communities … have equitable access,” that vaccines are administered “as rapidly as possible” and given to the providers that are “best equipped to handle specific manufacturers' forms of the vaccine, such as those requiring ultra-cold storage,” while taking into account “how the vaccination rate varies by geography, race, age, income, or other relevant factors.”
There are reasonable arguments for the plan. Supporters argue that a simple per capita distribution formula could increase the inequities that have been a hallmark of the COVID pandemic, so they want to skew the distribution toward groups that have suffered the most.
And as long as we have such a limited supply, it makes a lot of sense to distribute the vaccine on a regional rather than county-by-county basis, since the number of doses sent each week to some counties would be so small that administering them would be terribly inefficient.
But there are also reasonable arguments against it. It doesn’t make much sense, for instance, to send extra doses to an area where people are especially poor if they’re not old enough to qualify for the vaccine, which could be a result of the proposal.
And the House’s focus on getting a disproportionate share of people vaccinated in rural areas disregards the fact that the risk of spread is greater in more densely populated areas.
More significantly, our top priority right now has to be getting as many people vaccinated as we possibly can as quickly as we possibly can. That's because with every person we vaccinate, we reduce the virus’ ability to spread through our communities, thereby providing a little more protection for all of us who aren’t yet vaccinated.
If we can get people vaccinated quickly through the process that gives priority to those groups and areas that have been disproportionately harmed by the virus, and if that’s what the Legislature sees fit to do, then fine.
What’s not fine is a protracted fight that slows down approval of the funding that public health officials need to get shots into arms. What’s also not fine is requiring any new distribution method or process that slows things down.
Our whole society is much too impatient about pretty much everything, and the vaccination rollout is no exception. Just as most individuals have not died or been hospitalized or even been sick from COVID-19, most individuals will not be harmed by having to wait an additional day or week or month or months to get their vaccine.
But while the danger is tiny on an individual basis, COVID-19 has been brutal on a societal basis — infecting 450,000 South Carolinians, sending 18,000 of them to the hospital, and killing more than 7,000, in less than a year. The sooner we get people vaccinated, the sooner we will be able to put an end to a disease that has taken such a huge toll because it is so easily transmitted.
The task before the Senate Finance Committee, and then the full Senate, is to ensure that whatever distribution method it approves does nothing to slow that process.