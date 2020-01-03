Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.