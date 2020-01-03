One downside to the Charleston region’s robust building boom is local governments’ challenge to keep pace with inspecting it all. A recent investigation by reporters Gregory Yee and Mikaela Porter shows cause for concern.
Their report notes how Charleston and North Charleston currently have backlogs in fire inspections, as new hotels, office buildings and apartment complexes pop up at a rapid pace. It’s not uncommon for Charleston alone to have 500 inspection requests pending, even though the city has dramatically increased the number of its inspectors during the past dozen years, from two to 14.
That increase stemmed from the city’s extensive re-examination of its fire department following the 2007 Sofa Super Store fire, when nine firefighters lost their lives. One key realization was that most believe that tragic fire would have been avoided — or very much contained — had proper inspections been conducted to ensure that the West Ashley furniture store met state and local fire codes.
The job of inspecting buildings has grown more complex as modern codes demand that new buildings be built with ever more fire suppression measures, such as smoke alarms, sprinkler systems and other safeguards. A large new hotel might have hundreds of such devices requiring more than a dozen separate inspections to check. And it’s not OK just to verify all this is working the day a building opens: Follow-up or routine inspections are needed to ensure everything is properly maintained. Charleston Chief Fire Marshall Mike Julazadeh told our reporters that his inspectors visit about a quarter of all commercial properties in the city each year.
This is not just a Charleston issue. Fire officials in North Charleston also report an inspection backlog and note they cannot meet their goal of inspecting all commercial buildings every year. And fire officials in Hanahan, James Island Public Service District, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Moncks Corner and Goose Creek do not have backlogs but face similar challenges. “Just like any department, we’d like to have more people,” Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon told Mr. Yee and Ms. Porter.
With the constant clamor for lower taxes, some penny-pinching city officials might be tempted to overlook this largely invisible work, particularly since the region has been blessed not to have had any recent fires anywhere near the scale of the Sofa Super Store blaze. And we do expect our public officials to be careful with how they spend taxpayers’ money.
But scrimping here is a false economy. Not only is it unfair to building owners who should be able to expect and receive timely inspections, it puts public safety at risk. Few voters, especially those who don’t own a commercial building, will ever have much awareness of fire inspectors’ vital work, but we all depend on them getting it right.