There is excellent news this week on the privacy front. The Wall Street Journal reports that the National Security Agency (NSA) is ready to give up its most intrusive program of surveillance of Americans.
But the program still has its supporters in Congress and the White House. We urge President Trump to accept the reported views of the NSA and ask Congress not to renew legal authority for the program when it expires in December.
For nearly 18 years Section 215 of the 2001 Patriot Act and later amendments have allowed NSA to collect information on all Americans’ telephone calls and text messages — who sent them, who received them and when. This so-called “metadata” excludes the content of the communications, but it allows government intelligence agencies to construct networks of communicators in an effort to ferret out who might be a terrorist or foreign agent, and who that person is in contact with.
The program was initially started without court permission, and shortly after it was exposed in 2013 by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden a federal court found it illegal. Congress then amended Section 215 to change the way the mass surveillance is conducted by requiring telecommunications providers to keep records of all calls and messages and supply them when asked by NSA.
Congress did so at the request of the NSA and the national intelligence community, who argued that the mass surveillance program was a critical tool for anticipating and preventing terrorist attacks in the United States. There was some evidence that they were exaggerating its value, but in the absence of a public record for evaluating the highly secretive program Congress was persuaded to continue it.
Now, four years later, a number of intelligence experts interviewed by the Wall Street Journal allege that the program is not worth its large cost and administrative inconvenience. Last year the NSA announced that it had decided to destroy hundreds of millions of call records dating back to 2015 because telecommunications providers had included records NSA was not authorized to access.
Since then it appears that the NSA has not made use of the program, and has now reportedly recommended that it not be extended. The Journal reported that there is a growing feeling among high-level officials of the intelligence community that the communications meta-data provides limited value and has become a logistical “headache” to manage. “The candle is not worth the flame,” one former national security official told the Journal.
It may be that the shift from enthusiasm about the massive surveillance program to its current unwanted status reflects changing national security priorities, with more attention and resources now being spent on such targets as Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.
If there has been any real value in the sweeping up of everyone’s communications, it seems likely we would be hearing a different story from security officials. The nation deserves a full accounting of this disturbing episode in Orwellian surveillance overreach.