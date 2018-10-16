President Trump is right that China’s unfair, unethical economic practices put the United States at a competitive disadvantage in many ways. He’s right that trade deals can and should be renegotiated periodically.
But he is dangerously wrong that trade wars are a reasonable or effective way to help U.S. businesses win in the global marketplace. In fact, the opposite is often true.
On Tuesday, The Post and Courier’s David Wren covered two recent reports that reveal just how harmful Mr. Trump’s tariff wars could be for South Carolina businesses that employee thousands of people in good-paying jobs.
Volvo, which recently started production in Berkeley County, could shift some of its vehicle assembly to China, cutting back on the number of employees in the Charleston area and its planned economic investment here.
BMW, which operates a large facility in Greer, hasn’t yet said it would move production elsewhere, but is predicting losses of up to $500 million annually if Chinese tariffs on foreign automotive imports remain in place.
Tariffs aren’t the only problem. The economic uncertainty created by Mr. Trump’s unpredictable economic policy has already rocked manufacturing in South Carolina.
Of course, Mr. Trump has also had some notable successes. Earlier this month, he announced a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA, for example. And earlier this summer he extracted some economic concessions from the European Union before a laundry list of tariffs went into effect.
But it’s unclear that Mr. Trump’s trade victories outweigh their costs, at least in the short-term.
And China is a decidedly different trade war combatant compared to otherwise friendly partners like Canada, Mexico and the EU. Its economy is tremendous — the second or third largest in the world, depending on whether or not the EU is counted as a single economy — and its leaders are mostly not elected, making them less susceptible to public pressure.
In other words, bluster and bluffing are incredibly risky strategies in a trade dispute with China. And the stakes could not be higher for states like South Carolina that depend heavily on exports and imports to support a variety of growing industries.
As much as $3.9 billion in South Carolina exports to China are threatened by tariffs, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
In the short-term, Mr. Trump’s escalating trade war could mean higher prices for consumers. In the long-term, it could mean lost jobs and investment.
The latter would be a particularly devastating outcome for South Carolina. The state’s leaders must more forcefully push for Mr. Trump to reconsider his strategy. The risks are too great.
China needs to change its ways when it comes to international trade, but not at the expense of South Carolina’s economy and the livelihoods of thousands of our state’s workers.