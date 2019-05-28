There’s something surreal about referring to 4-year-old Zion Akinrefon as the “first” child who died in a hot car in South Carolina this year. But it’s necessary, because he almost certainly won’t be the last. In 2018, there were six.
Zion’s death wasn’t the typical type (and how tragic is it there is such a thing as a “typical” death in a hot car?). Columbia’s WIS-TV reports that his family believes he walked out of the side door of the home they were visiting over the Memorial Day weekend and got into the family’s SUV, accidentally got locked inside and passed out from heatstroke.
Most children die after parents or caregivers forget they’re strapped into the back seat, and leave them there. Some are left deliberately by adults who think it’s safe.
Nationally, this combination of inattention, carelessness and ignorance led to the death of 52 children last year. Zion was the ninth child to die in a car this year; his death came just two days after a 5-month-old girl in Florida. By the time you read this, the number might very well have climbed even higher.
The advocacy group Kids and Cars is calling on Congress to pass the Hot Cars Act of 2019, which would require a system in all passenger vehicles that could sense the presence of a child or animal inside and warn the driver, much the way our cars warn us when our safety belts aren’t buckled or we’ve left our lights on or left the keys in the ignition.
It sounds reasonable, but between the objection of automakers, the dysfunction of Congress and the lag time on any new auto regulations, it’s not something that will happen soon, if ever. That means we all have a role to play in reducing these tragedies.
Zion died in a car that wasn’t locked. Anyone who owns a car that a child might be able to crawl into — that means anyone whose car isn’t in a locked garage inaccessible by children — should keep it locked all the time. (Even if you’re convinced no child will ever wander into your car, this will reduce the chance of car theft.) Keep your keys out of the reach of children.
The Florida 5-month-old who died two days before Zion was accidentally left in the back of a child-care van. It’s often a parent who forgets the child is there. With few exceptions, these aren’t bad people. They’re people who are distracted.
Kids and Cars says the “most dangerous mistake a parent or caregiver can make is to think leaving a child alone in a vehicle could never happen to them or their family.” It offers several sensible suggestions for anyone who transports children: Make it part of your routine to open the back door before you leave your vehicle; put your phone or purse or work ID or something else in the back seat as a forced reminder. Ask your child-care provider to call you immediately if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled. Child-care providers should use a check-list to account for all children.
And if you believe it’s safe to leave a child in the car while you run into the convenience store to grab a soda or run into the bank to make a deposit or run any sort of quick errand, please understand that it’s not. What you think will take a minute could take five, or 10, and depending on the temperature outside, that could be too long. Even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees in minutes. Please remember too that the heat that kills children also kills cats and dogs.
The death of a child, or a beloved pet, is tragic. Their death in hot cars is preventable. Don’t let it happen to you.