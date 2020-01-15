Now that Okatie’s notorious “Mount Trashmore” has been excavated, state Attorney General Alan Wilson needs to go after whatever assets he can, including the land, to reimburse the taxpayers for the $4.5 million the state spent to haul away four acres of smoldering debris piled up to 90 feet high.

And state agencies and lawmakers need to reassure South Carolinians they will prevent similar disasters going forward. That means clearing up regulatory gray areas that permitted the de facto landfill to operate as a “recycling” facility. Remember the Viva Recycling used tire dump near Moncks Corner that cost the public about $3.3 million to clean up?

The state also should require higher bond values and better liability insurance from solid waste handlers and other businesses at risk of causing environmental damage. According to Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, there are at least nine other potentially toxic dumps operating around the state.

+6 Cleaning up 'Mount Trashmore' at a SC recycling center could cost taxpayers $4.5 million Neighbors had complained for years about the growing pile of debris and, like the stomach-turning stench around the site, their questions still linger in the air: How did the state let this happen? Are there ways to prevent this from happening in the future?

The operator of the Okatie dump, Chandler Lloyd of Able Contracting, already faces four lawsuits, including a proposed class action from neighbors, some of whom were evacuated from the area for about a month. Because it’s highly unlikely he would be able to reimburse the state for the cleanup costs, Mr. Wilson should explore seizing the land — as long as that doesn’t end up costing the state even more than we’d otherwise have to pay.

Most of the toxic runoff from the long-smoldering fire has been confined to a perimeter ditch and a nearby pond, and this runoff apparently did not infect the wider watershed, including the Okatie River. Some of the dump-site soil, however, may need to be removed.

Perhaps what is most disturbing about this whole affair is that it took a public outcry — thanks in part to Post and Courier reporter Tony Bartelme — to alert DHEC to the hazard just up the road from the sprawling Sun City community.

There’s little we can do about the reality that taxpayers will have to pay for Mr. Lloyd’s irresponsibility and DHEC’s lax oversight. But there’s a good bit we can, and should, do to prevent this sort of thing from happening again.

That starts with DHEC doing a better job of regularly inspecting permitted waste-handling operations, tightening regulations as they relate to potential polluters like plastic pellet shippers, and requiring much higher bonds from potential polluters. And it ought to include taking a hard look at the other sites Sen. Davis mentioned in a recent letter to the Island Packet newspaper.

As a regulatory agency, DHEC’s top priority should be preventing environmental disasters. Money is fungible, but our land and water are not.