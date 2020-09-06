Editorial: Do your part to ‘Save the Light’

Not many people may remember J. Preston Richardson, but his prescient words from 1965 resonate with the people preserving the Charleston area landmark he once owned: “I still believe the lighthouse can be saved, but it is going to take a lot of money.”
Mr. Richardson said that shortly after the federal government accepted his $3,303.03 high bid for the Morris Island Lighthouse. The lighthouse was decommissioned in 1962 (shortly after the Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse was first lit), and its corner of Morris Island was eroding away. He soon sold it off to another private owner.
Unfortunately, little was done until Lowcountry residents rallied to save the 1876 lighthouse more than two decades ago. The nonprofit Save the Light Inc. acquired it in 1999 for $75,000 and transferred its ownership to the state, which in turn leased it back to the group.
Ever since, Save the Light has led the valiant effort to repair and maintain the iconic light, and it’s already had considerable success: Its base, while in the ocean, is encircled by a new steel cofferdam 72 feet wide and 35 feet deep. Its foundation has been bolstered with 68 micro-piles.
But one last critical phase of work remains, one that would stabilize the tower and its lantern for the long haul. To make it safer for that work, crews are installing stainless steel netting around the base of the lantern. During recent years, three of 16 metal skirting panels have been blown off the perimeter of the watch room gallery onto the cofferdam below. Each weighs about 150 pounds, so it has posed too great of a hazard for any work or study at the base.
An International Chimney Corp. crew also is working on the lowest two flights of interior stairs, which are in the worst condition. A new ladder will bypass the first set, while the second set is getting new support. Denis Blyth, head of Save the Light’s technical committee, says a new set of cables also will help secure the copper dome of the lantern room.
“If that blew off in a storm, that would be a huge setback and make it look like the lighthouse doesn’t have a chance,” he says.
Through all these changes, Mr. Richardson’s observation still shines through the darkness: The lighthouse can be saved, but raising money remains a key challenge. The nonprofit can afford the current work, about $335,000, but it will take millions more to finish the job. The lighthouse has enjoyed popular support but that must translate into dollars for the lighthouse to survive.
Anne Peterson, Save the Light’s new chair, says the nonprofit was prepared to mount a capital campaign when the coronavirus pandemic hit this spring. Instead, the board opted to extend memberships though 2020 at no cost and focus on the coming year, when it hopes to resume two of its biggest fundraisers, an oyster roast and a half marathon on Folly Beach. “A lot is just going to depend on what happens with COVID and what we can do within the bounds of what’s safe,” she says.
Ms. Peterson, a former state legislator, knows it will be difficult, if not impossible, to get further state money anytime soon. But supporters can become members, make a contribution or get a Morris Island license plate ($92 of its $100 cost goes toward the lighthouse’s renovation fund).
Save the Light wisely is exploring promising cooperative agreements with the American College of the Building Arts, the Warren Lasch Conservation Laboratory and Clemson and the College of Charleston’s historic preservation program for future research and repairs. It’s encouraging that private companies are helping, too. Dominion Energy, for example, is donating repairs to the light’s solar panels and lighting system.
It will take a range of assistance to save this iconic piece of Lowcountry history. So as the nonprofit looks to the future, we encourage individuals, businesses and groups fond of the lighthouse — one that historians recently determined was built on the same site as Charleston’s original 18th century lighthouse — to step up with support, financial and otherwise.
After all, Mr. Richardson’s 1965 quip is essentially restated on Save the Light’s homepage: “As we celebrate our successes, we have come to realize that saving the Light is not something that you do and are done with it. Saving the Light is a task that will always be at hand.”