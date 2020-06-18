Editorial: Do we have to start firing police to teach them to turn on bodycams?

Some videos make it clear that police had no justification for killing the victim; George Floyd’s gruesome killing by Minneapolis police was an extreme but by no means unique example of this. The video of Chester officers gunning down a handcuffed man is not at all clear-cut.

It could very well be that officers Nicholas Harris and Justin Baker overreacted, perhaps even criminally so, when they fired at least 24 shots at 28-year-old Ariane McCree while Mr. McCree’s hands were cuffed behind his body. It’s also quite possible that the killing was justified. Chester Police Chief Eric Williams gave a convincing demonstration Tuesday of how someone handcuffed behind his back still could aim and shoot at an officer.

We don’t know which is the case because Mr. Baker didn’t activate his police body camera until Mr. McCree collapsed, which meant we got grainy video but no audio from the previous 120 seconds. Mr. Harris never activated his camera.

And that points to one of the biggest reasons police bodycams haven’t put an end to unjustified police killings: Officers don’t always turn them on when they’re supposed to. The other problem with bodycams is that police and prosecutors too often refuse to release the video to the public immediately, if ever: The Chester shooting occurred in November, but we didn’t see the video until last week.

So we welcome Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow’s call to fire both officers for not following protocol and activating their cameras, and we look forward to a productive debate on that matter when the City Council discusses it on Monday.

We don’t know that failure to properly activate a body camera before a violent encounter should automatically be a firing offense, in general or in this specific case. But we know this: There must be severe consequences when an officer uses force without the camera turned on — even if it’s clear that the force was justified.

Police say they don’t always have time to activate their cameras, and we’re sure there are in fact instances when police are caught off guard and have to focus on defending themselves and others rather than thinking about turning on a camera. We’re also sure those are the exceptions rather than the rule.

An officer might not know that the person he just pulled over for speeding has a gun, but he knows he’s about to get out of his car and approach the driver; he should turn on his camera.

Officer Harris, who was working off-duty at Walmart but wearing his police body camera, probably had no idea that the handcuffed Mr. McCree was going to retrieve a gun from his car after he headbutted the officer and ran away. But he knew he was chasing the shoplifting suspect, so his camera should have been on. (Chief Williams said Mr. Harris had been reprimanded for not activating it, although he and Mr. Baker both remain on active duty.) Mr. Baker heard about the chase and shots fired on his radio as he was pulling into the Walmart parking lot, so he certainly had advance warning, and he should have turned on his camera before he got out of his car.

If we want police officers to use their body cameras, they need to know that they will be disciplined — and may even lose their jobs — if they fail to activate them before approaching a suspect, regardless of whether they expect to use force.

And if we want the public to trust police, the police need to make body camera video public once the quickest of initial investigations has been completed. The Legislature needs to require this, as it does video for car-mounted videos, except in rare cases where police can convince a judge that releasing the video would impede an investigation. But until it does so, police and prosecutors should use the discretion state law gives them to always release the video.