Editorial: Diesel spill should be a wake-up call for industrial operations

In light of the 3,100-gallon diesel spill at the Plum Island sewage treatment plant last weekend, every industrial installation in the Charleston region should be taking a hard look at its operations with an eye toward preventing anything similar from happening.
The spill was mostly cleaned in up a couple of days, thanks to help from the state and the Coast Guard, and the marsh along Dill Creek probably will not suffer any serious long-term effects. But the unusual accident at Charleston Water System’s main sewage plant should be viewed as a warning for any outfit that stores large amounts of fuels, liquid chemicals or hazardous materials of any kind.
The exact cause of the accident may be never known, but CWS managers have a good idea of what happened. A pump came on late Friday or early Saturday and started pumping diesel fuel from one 12,000-gallon tank into its mostly full twin — and it kept on pumping until some 3,100 gallons had overflowed onto the ground and into the marsh. Apparently, the electronic brain that controls the pump system had a conniption, possibly due to a lighting strike.
Yes, an overflow alarm was buzzing. But it was in a loud, normally unoccupied machine room, and the spill went unnoticed until 5:30 a.m. when an employee arriving for work saw red-dyed diesel fuel flowing across a road on the perimeter of the plant.
Greg Hider, the assistant director of environmental services at the plant, wants to remedy that problem by relaying the alarm into the plant’s main control room, which is staffed around the clock. No doubt, other fail-safes should be added as CWS works with the contractor that installed the tank system.
Was the system too automated or too “smart” for its own good? Maybe. Does lightning strike twice? Sometimes. And that’s the crux of the problem when it comes to handling petroleum products — including plastic pellets — or oil and gas drilling operations. Accidents happen, whether human-caused, mechanical or electronic, despite redundant fail-safe systems.
CWS, which could face fines related to the spill, will share what it learns with other utilities and industrial operations that store bulk fuel. That’s a good idea.
“If we aren’t learning from this, why are we here?” Mr. Hider asked. “We want to improve what we do.”
Because Charleston is in a hurricane zone, almost every big plant has backup generators and stores diesel fuel or gasoline. So there’s definitely a potential for more spills. Tanks rust out, and pumps, valves and pipe fittings can all fail. And no doubt some of the larger installations have pumping systems similar to the one that failed at the sewage plant.
So, as we head into the peak of hurricane season, plant engineers should be inspecting tanks, testing alarms and reviewing spill protocols.
The CWS accident also serves as a good reminder of why South Carolinians need to fight to keep Big Oil out of the region. The danger it poses to clean water and healthy ecosystems cannot be overstated.
By all accounts, the CWS spill was a freak accident. But if it happened once, it can happen again. And because most above-ground bulk fuel tanks are not regulated by the state, it is up to the owners to make sure they’re properly maintained and equipped to prevent spills — under any circumstances.