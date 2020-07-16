Editorial: DHEC regulatory lapses are inexcusable

Coal-generated electricity is on its way out, and it’s clear environmental groups will apply whatever pressure they can to hasten its demise. But that doesn’t excuse the state Department of Health and Environmental Control for failing for years to properly monitor and regulate pollutants and failing to act on permits required by federal law.
Santee Cooper’s Cross plant in Berkeley County and its Winyah plant near Georgetown have been operating without a pollutant discharge permit for nearly a decade. Dominion Energy’s Wateree plant in Eastover has been without a permit since late 2012.
That means those plants are discharging wastewater that could contain mercury, arsenic and other toxins under federal rules that have been outdated since 2015.
Yes, DHEC certainly has a lot on its hands. But the sprawling agency charged with helping manage the COVID-19 crisis obviously has been hollowed out and without consistent leadership. How else can you explain egregious regulatory lapses that led to costly disasters such as the giant used tire pile near Moncks Corner, finally cleaned up last year, or last summer’s smoldering garbage heap in Okatie known as “Mount Trashmore”?
DHEC is once again operating under an “acting director.” Its latest director resigned last month. Before him, the agency was without a director for 17 months.
So it is little wonder the coal-fired plants, the three biggest in the state, have been operating under what is essentially a waiver, or that the Sierra Club is suing DHEC for failing to issue updated permits to comply with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System.
Rebuilding DHEC to avoid such lapses will require Gov. Henry McMaster to appoint a leader capable of managing the outsize agency and sticking with it. DHEC also needs to be de-politicized to be better able to focus on practical aspects of protecting the public’s health and the environment.
The Sierra Club asserts that the utilities have applied for the needed permits, but DHEC has simply failed to follow through, as The Post and Courier’s Chloe Johnson recently reported.
As it is, discharges from the Winyah plant, for example, could be harming ecosystems in the fragile Santee Delta. But we won’t know until it’s too late — when wildlife started turning up dead or people started getting ill from eating mercury-laded fish. Discharges from the other plants could be damaging the Wateree River and Lake Moultrie.
Is it too much to ask DHEC to play by the rules, rather than exploit them to an extent that strains credulity? We don’t think so.