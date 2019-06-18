If Congress or a state legislature wanted to be so foolish, it could enact legal barriers to purchasing goggles or earplugs or gloves or a host of other consumer products that we use to protect our eyes and ears and skin from damage. But let lawmakers try to make it a bit cumbersome to purchase a silencer for a gun — which doesn’t actually eliminate the sound of gunfire but disguises it, as we saw to such tragic result in Virginia Beach — and the more extreme gun advocates will run to the Supreme Court screaming: “Second Amendment rights! Second Amendment rights!”
Actually, there’s already a federal law that makes people jump through hoops to purchase a silencer, and when the federal government tried to enforce that law, the attorneys general of eight states — including South Carolina’s own Alan Wilson — asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene on behalf of the people who violated that law. Earlier this month, the high court wisely refused to hear the appeal of a lower-court ruling that upheld the convictions in Kettler v. United States.
This effort by state attorneys general to make it easier for people to buy silencers reminds us that it’s not the people who want sensible gun laws who have moved to the extreme. It’s a narrow slice of gun advocates, who are waging incessant political and legal battles to expand the interpretation of the Second Amendment far beyond the original intent of the framers of our Constitution.
The federal gun-silencers law isn’t part of some modern-day socialistic effort to constrict gun rights, as gun lobbyists would have us believe. The National Firearms Act was passed 85 years ago, in 1934, at a time when pretty much everyone except criminals understood that there is no conflict between the Second Amendment and making it cumbersome to purchase silencers. As The Post and Courier’s Schuyler Kropf reports, it was intended to crack down on Depression-era poachers, by requiring purchasers to go through an extensive background check that includes fingerprinting, supplying a photograph of themselves and registering the device with the federal government.
The attorneys general said in their amicus brief that the logic used by a lower court to uphold the conviction of two Kansas men could allow ammunition to be banned. There’s certainly no clear line from the ruling to such an extreme interpretation, but the fact is that they spent much of the brief making a much more sweeping argument: that by making it inconvenient to purchase silencers, the federal law inconveniences hunters and sport shooters.
Now, that’s a perfectly legitimate political argument to make — not one we buy, since, again, silencers also endanger the public by making it easier to disguise the sound of gunfire, but a legitimate political argument. But it is not a legitimate constitutional argument, and therefore not an argument that any court should listen to.
Indeed, what’s striking about the brief is how heavily it relies on political rather than legal arguments. Three pages of the 11-page brief explain the damage that gunfire can do to the shooter’s ears, at one point going so far as to acknowledge that people could protect their hearing by wearing earplugs but arguing that “earplugs are uncomfortable and detract from the sport shooting experience.”
Well, yes, perhaps so. But that discomfort and compromised enjoyment no more infringe on our constitutional rights than the discomfort and compromised enjoyment of having to resort to goggles or gloves to protect our eyes and fingers. The fact that Mr. Wilson and other attorneys general would make such an argument offers yet another illustration of how far beyond recognition some gun advocates want to stretch the original intent of the Constitution.