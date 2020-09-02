Editorial: Data show we can't let our guard down on COVID-19

It is too soon to relax social distancing in the Lowcountry. That is the serious and much needed message the Medical University of South Carolina delivered Monday in its weekly review of COVID-19 trends in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.
True, the likely incidence of the disease peaked some seven weeks ago in early July and has been on a downward trend since, which is a positive sign. But it is still well above the levels reached in May.
That is why the MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project says the three counties are well into the red zone when it comes to the number of COVID-19 infections reported weekly per 10,000 population. There were 824 new cases reported last week compared to a desirable number below 78 cases per week. Our counties also are in the red zone when it comes to super-spreader events — gatherings in which multiple people are infected. More than three such events have been reported in the past month.
Key behind the continued growth of cases, suggests MUSC, is the premature relaxing of social distancing and incomplete mask wearing. Using cellphone data compiled by the University of Maryland, MUSC reports there has been a steady decline in social distancing in the tri-county area since stay-at-home orders were lifted in May. That’s unfortunate.
As a portent of the dangers of this trend, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that the three worst-hit ZIP codes in the state are in the Lowcountry. They include Goose Creek, Mount Pleasant and the Charleston peninsula north of Calhoun Street. Even more alarmingly, DHEC recently estimated that more than half of the population of that peninsular ZIP code has been infected.
Citing an estimate by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there may be 10 or more undiagnosed cases for every one confirmed by testing, MUSC notes that there may have been as many as 19,900 cases in the three counties in the past week compared to 1,813 confirmed by testing.
“Most of the people undiagnosed will not be aware they carry the virus and can infect others. The risk of infection from people with no symptoms, or mild symptoms, is the greatest single threat to members of the community,” the MUSC report said.
“Evidence from a host of other settings strongly indicates that rapid transmission will occur without” an improvement in social distancing practices in the Charleston area, MUSC’s report added. “Avoiding a resurgence of COVID-19 infections will require sustained behavior change.”
That’s why we were disappointed to see Mount Pleasant vote Tuesday to stop requiring masks in its grocery stores and other businesses. The decision runs counter to what health experts advise.
In fact, local mandates to wear masks in public are being credited with lowering the spread of COVID-19, even though these mandates are far from strictly enforced. Of the local governments that have mandates, only Charleston has cited violators. And only 30 people have been cited. Though many of those citations might not result in a fine, it’s the message that’s important.
We are not back to normal yet. Far from it. And the more we start to act like we are — by growing more lax about social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing — the longer it will take us to get there.