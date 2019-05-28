Fights broke out in the Hong Kong legislature and one person was hospitalized earlier this month over an ominous government proposal that would allow extradition of city residents subject to Chinese arrest warrants. The melee followed a huge street protest by citizens protesting the proposed law, which represents a potentially dangerous erosion of Hong Kong rights that correctly is condemned by all who value the city’s British-style rule of law.
The proposed law also allows extradition to Macao and Taiwan, which seeks the arrest of a Hong Kong resident on suspicion of murder. Each request would have to be approved by a Hong Kong judge.
But permitting extradition to China, with its politically responsive judicial system, deeply alarms Hong Kong’s residents and business community. They have reason to doubt that Hong Kong courts will be able to withstand pressure from Beijing if the Chinese government decides it wants a particular person. The rule of law is not a feature of the Chinese system where courts are subordinate to the executive and, ultimately, the Communist Party.
The threat to U.S. citizens is significant, putting at risk 85,000 Americans living in Hong Kong, as noted by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. About 1,300 U.S. firms have offices in the city. The commission also raised the possibility that U.S. Navy personnel on port visits could face “heightened potential risks of extradition” to face charges in Chinese courts.
The city’s pro-Chinese leader, Carrie Lam, nevertheless proposes to push for ratification and will probably get her way. Half of the legislature is not directly elected, but chosen by trade-based groups influenced by Beijing. In the other directly elected half, a strong majority supports the city’s independence under the “one country, two systems” agreement under which Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997. But it has slowly been losing the battle.
In recent years the Chinese government has made various attempts to suppress the democracy movement in Hong Kong. It kidnapped five publishers of anti-communist books in 2015 and continually puts political pressure on Hong Kong’s government. Six directly elected legislators have been denied seats in the legislature when Hong Kong courts found they failed to take a proper oath of office requiring acknowledgement that Hong Kong belongs to China.
The proposed law would represent a real threat to democratic activists in Hong Kong including elected legislators, who may be its intended target. But it also rightly raises concerns for the Hong Kong business community, which relies on the transparency and impartiality of Hong Kong law. Before the legislature agrees to Mrs. Lam’s proposal, it should worry not only about the impact on its own membership but think deeply about the potential for scaring away the investors who have created the city’s powerful economy.