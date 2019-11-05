Several important legal authorities for government access to the private information of Americans enacted in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks expire this year. Congress should find time amid the impeachment drama to take a hard look at how these authorities have been used and eliminate or suspend those that have been shown to be ineffective and subject to abuse and mismanagement.
Of particular concern is the “call detail records” authority which, in various forms over the past 18 years, has been used to sweep up telephone records — who called whom, when and for how long — of a vast number of Americans. The program was modified in 2015 and temporarily abandoned this year because it had proved to be very difficult to square with privacy protections, but the Trump administration has requested its renewal.
The argument for retaining the authority to obtain call records for almost anyone, subject to the approval of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, is, essentially, “just in case” they might be needed in some future anti-terrorist investigation. Susan Morgan, a senior official of the National Security Agency, told the House Judiciary Committee in September that the administration wanted Congress to reenact “this potentially valuable tool should it prove useful in the future.”
But the NSA was required in 2018 to purge all of the telephone records it had collected since 2015 because it had exceeded its authority to collect them. Intelligence authorities recently confirmed that the NSA had temporarily suspended its use of the authority this year because of another over-collection violation.
In addition to being difficult to manage correctly, the call detail records authority has been subject to repeated examples of administrative and even personal abuse. A recently released opinion of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court cited FBI overuse and abuse of the authority and failure to keep required records. It noted that one employee had used his access to the database to keep tabs on his relatives. And it raised a serious question about the large number of FBI employees and contractors who have access to the data.
The “call detail records” authority is part of Section 215 of the 2001 Patriot Act, passed just weeks after the terrorist attacks.
The Patriot Act allows the government to obtain access to business records and other information concerning individuals without having to show probable cause that the targets are acting illegally. It thus relaxes legal protections of privacy, on the grounds that counterterrorism investigations should have the information to prevent crimes that have not yet been committed.
But it has been asserted without contradiction that the collection of hundreds of millions of telephone records over the past 18 years has not led to the prevention of attacks.
These should be sufficient reasons for eliminating the call details authority, or suspending it until the government certifies to Congress that it has a real current need.
The federal government argues that the authorities in the Patriot Act and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act do not go beyond powers already available to the criminal justice system and civil court actions to subpoena any information held by third parties without seeking judicial approval.
But the legal doctrine behind such power is already under court review because so many personal activities these days involve the involuntary surrender of personal information to service providers. The Supreme Court held last year that law enforcement cannot compel the production of cellphone site location data on an individual, held by telephone companies, without a court warrant.
We hope the courts have the opportunity in other Fourth Amendment cases to clarify just what legal hoops the government has to jump through before it can access personal data on Americans.