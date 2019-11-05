Several legal authorities for information gathering on Americans expire this year, including the “call detail records” authority which, in various forms over the past 18 years, has been used to sweep up telephone records. The program was modified in 2015 and temporarily abandoned earlier this year because it clashed with privacy protections. The Trump administration, however, wants it renewed. This file photo shows a sign at the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)