Salaried employees who work for businesses and nonprofits are used to getting extra duties piled on top of an already-full workload without an increase in compensation — usually in their field of expertise, but sometimes not. Many are used to being pressured to give to their employer’s favorite causes. They almost certainly know they can be fired if their boss doesn’t think they’re doing a good enough job — whether she’s right or not.

Maybe it shouldn’t be that way, but it often is. And if we don’t like it, we can seek employment elsewhere.

So it would be tempting to dismiss the federal lawsuit by an Upstate teacher as whiny.

Tempting, but shortsighted.

Shannon Burgess’ lawsuit claims that her former employer, the Cherokee County School District, violated federal labor laws when it assigned her to work athletic concession stands and perform other duties unrelated to teaching and to provide gift baskets for fundraisers; the district says she signed a contract acknowledging that in addition to teaching, “the administration may assign reasonable extracurricular activities.”

As The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox reported, the suit echoes complaints teachers have been making in legislative hearings, on social media posts and in interviews: that they routinely have to sell tickets at athletic events, chaperone the prom, bake cupcakes for fundraisers and donate their time and even their money in other ways that have nothing to do with teaching. One teacher advocate went so far as to call the duties “involuntary servitude.”

Whether Ms. Burgess gets paid for the extra duties and reimbursed for her out-of-pocket expenses will be up to a judge or jury. But whether S.C. schools continue to pile on extra duties and obligations is a matter for school districts and ultimately the Legislature to determine. And it isn’t a decision that should not be made in isolation.

The fact is that what we ask teachers to do — the teaching part, not baking cookies and working the concession stand — is far more important to our society than what most of us do. This is particularly true in South Carolina, since providing good teachers is the most important thing we can do to make sure children get a good education.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

And right now, we’re having a hard time attracting and keeping good teachers. In some places, we’re having a hard time attracting and keeping adequate teachers, let alone good ones.

Editorial: $1.8 billion is a lot of money, but not enough for more SC tax cuts S.C. budget writers started talking about tax cuts after they learned last week that they’ll have an additional $1.8 billion to spend in next year’s budget. But even if it made sense to raise or reduce taxes based on one year’s revenue, it wouldn’t make sense in this case, because the additional revenue is largely the result of budget forecasters being too conservative in the past two years.

South Carolina’s teacher shortage is forcing schools to rely on permanent substitutes and to bring in foreign teachers, including, as lawmakers noted at a recent meeting of the Senate Education Committee, some whose difficulties with English are making it even more difficult for struggling students to learn.

Even if so many teachers and former teachers hadn’t told us so, it would be reasonable to believe that these extracurricular expectations and duties are among the factors driving teachers out of the classroom — and keeping young people from entering the profession.

Better pay is an important part of the solution, and the Legislature is at long last working to provide that. But particularly to the talented young people we need to attract to our classrooms, there are even more important considerations: doing something they consider important, having the respect of their employers and the public and being able to maintain a good work-life balance. Teaching clearly checks that first box. If we hope to improve the education we desperately need to provide to our next generation, it has to check the two others as well.