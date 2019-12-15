As perhaps its final act before four of its 12 members leave office, Charleston City Council on Thursday could grant final approval to an ordinance to help those seeking a zoning change. Specifically, the ordinance would make it much easier for City Council to approve a future rezoning request that the city’s Planning Commission has advised against. Council should reject the proposal.
The city’s Planning Commission will consider the issue Wednesday, but even if it defers the issue or recommends against it, council members still could try to pass it Thursday.
Currently, it takes a supermajority of 10 (out of 12 City Council members and the mayor) to override a negative recommendation from the Planning Commission. The ordinance before City Council would change that threshold to a simple majority. It’s a bad idea, one that has divided the community, and regardless of what happens this week, the controversy seems likely to drag into next year.
Councilman Keith Waring and others have pushed for the change, arguing the supermajority rule has worked against minorities, women and other property owners of limited means. The rule has been in place since 1931, when the city first adopted its zoning ordinance, so such suspicion is understandable. But there’s been little study to verify that the rule has proven an obstacle to minorities.
“It’s an unanswerable question without doing the research,” said Kristopher King, president of the Preservation Society of Charleston, which opposes the idea. “We are making a really impactful decision without data.”
The idea of making it easier than ever to override a zoning change that lacks the Planning Commission’s support seems out of step with Charleston’s voters. Mayor John Tecklenburg, who was reelected by a comfortable margin, thinks it’s a wrongheaded idea, as does Councilman Mike Seekings, who was Mr. Tecklenburg’s closest competitor in the mayor’s race.
Mr. Seekings notes that City Council already can overrule the Planning Commission with a simple majority if council wants to deny something the commission has favored, but the supermajority makes it more difficult for those seeking a change to a more intense use. “It just takes the politics out of the whole process,” Councilman Seekings said. “We ought to give the Planning Commission that deference. It’s mind-numbing to me this has become such a big deal.”
Planning Commissioner Harry Lesesne has served for more than three years on the commission and said he hasn’t seen a case where the supermajority requirement hindered a minority’s zoning request. “This is in some ways a solution in search of a problem,” he said. And he’s right.
Supermajority requirements don’t always make sense, but this one essentially says that if someone wants a city zoning change that an independent volunteer board — one that represents a cross section of city interests — thinks is a bad idea, then City Council should have to agree broadly to go against that decision. With the city facing intense development pressure, that makes more sense than ever.