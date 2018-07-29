Pedestrians can cross Septima P. Clark Parkway at Coming Street much more safely now, thanks to an improved signal pattern city officials recently unveiled. That’s a welcome change at one of the city’s most deadly intersections, where four pedestrians have died since 2012.
Previously, people on foot had to cross one half of the eight-lane intersection and then wait in the median for another light before crossing to the other side. Some people tried to race across the whole intersection in one go, which was challenging with a walk signal that lasted just a few seconds.
To make matters worse, the Crosstown, as the parkway is known, is one of the Charleston peninsula’s highest-speed roads. It’s certainly the least pedestrian friendly, with the most lanes of traffic to cross in a dangerously short amount of time.
And the intersection with Coming Street is made even more deadly by the fact that cars there are either accelerating onto the ramp toward the Ravenel Bridge and I-26 or slowing down from freeway speeds coming from the other direction.
It has always been a recipe for disaster.
Now, however, pedestrians can cross the whole intersection in a shorter period of time with a two-stage signal rather than having to wait through two whole light cycles. Other upgrades along the Crosstown include signals that give pedestrians and bicylists a head start over cars, “no turn on red” signage and other improvements.
Taken together, the city’s fixes are a compromise that should improve pedestrian safety without significantly impacting traffic flow.
But while that’s a reasonable approach, it may not be enough in the longer run.
Any place where pedestrians mingle with cars traveling at high speeds on wide roads is an inherently dangerous one. Better signals and signage can undoubtedly help, but they don’t change the fundamental equation.
The city doesn’t have the authority to lower the speed limit on the Crosstown, but state officials should be open to it. A few extra seconds of travel time would be well worth the lives saved.
And the Charleston Police Department could also help enforce speed limits in the transition area between the Crosstown, I-26 and the Ravenel Bridge. Driving the speed limit is important — and the law — in any part of town, but particularly one in which lots of people are on foot or on bicycles.
Ideally, the Crosstown can eventually be further upgraded to bring it more in line with the rest of the pedestrian- and bicyclist-friendly peninsula. In the meantime, the city’s fixes are a substantial and desperately needed improvement.
Whether on foot, on a bike or in a car, stay safe.