Editorial: COVID's dreaded winter surge is arriving. SC must act now before it's too late.

On Sept 11, 2001, a total of 2,977 people were killed when terrorists crashed planes into the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon, and passengers thwarted the hijackers’ plans by forcing down the fourth plane in rural Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, 3,157 Americans died from COVID-19. Not from March through Wednesday. On Wednesday.
If you have any doubt about how deadly the novel coronavirus is, think about that for a moment.
More than 100,000 Americans were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID — eclipsing the numbers at the peak of the spring surge, or the summer surge, or any other time.
All this is before the Thanksgiving surge has had time to develop into hospitalizations or deaths — and with Christmas and New Year’s on the horizon, and Americans grown weary of mask wearing and social distancing, let alone social isolation.
Those numbers, along with daily new infections now surpassing 200,000, led CDC chief Dr. Robert Redfield to issue this warning Wednesday: “December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they are going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”
South Carolina continues to lag the nation — for once a good thing — with 21 deaths reported Thursday and weekly deaths averaging around 100 since early October. And unlike a growing number of states, our hospitals remain capable of handling the demand, with room to spare.
Unfortunately, hospitalizations and deaths are trailing indicators, and our leading indicators are starting to mirror those in the rest of the country. Before Thanksgiving, it again became commonplace to see more than 1,000 new infections a day in South Carolina, but the percentage of positive tests remained in the low double-digits, indicating that the numbers simply reflected a surge in the number of people tested. Starting on Thanksgiving, the total number of positive tests remained well above 1,000 even as the number of people tested plummeted — pushing our positivity rate above above 20%, apparently because people who didn’t suspected they were infected stopped getting tested to find out. Tuesday’s 23.8% positive rate was the second highest since testing became available.
It’s only a matter of time before hospitalizations start rising, possibly overwhelming some of our hospitals, and before deaths surge.
We agree that we can’t lock down our state — and it might not even be realistic to close as much of it as Gov. Henry McMaster did, briefly, in the spring. Nor are we convinced that it’s necessary to do so — if individuals and our leaders will act responsibly. But that’s a big if — an if that we all have a role to play in delivering.
All of us have to go back to basics: Assume that we are infected, and protect others from ourselves. Assume that everyone we come into contact with is infected, and protect ourselves from them. Not, necessarily, because we’re afraid of being infected — most of us will in fact be just fine if we develop COVID-19 — but because many among us will not be just fine, and it is our responsibility as decent human beings to make sure we don’t do them harm, by spreading the virus to them.
That means staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask whenever we leave home, avoiding crowds, washing our hands compulsively, cleaning surfaces religiously.
Our cities and counties have to double-down on — or, in some cases, start — enforcing mask mandates (and enacting them if they don’t already have them) and anti-crowding measures. And Mr. McMaster needs to recognize that while most South Carolinians are indeed responsible people who follow his urging to wear masks and stay home when they can and avoid crowds when they can’t, some aren’t.
He could enforce some responsibility by instituting a statewide mask mandate, which doesn’t hurt a single business or keep a single kid out of school (it does the opposite, actually), and by reinstating his ban on congregating near bars, which effectively shuts down the most irresponsible college bars without hurting restaurants. If he waits to act, more people will die, and he could be forced to take far more drastic steps.