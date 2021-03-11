Editorial: COVID relief bill provides help, but at what cost?

The unprecedented $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package signed Thursday by President Joe Biden will give the recovering American economy a Tesla-like burst of acceleration this year. GDP is likely to return in the next three months to the Trump-era upward path that prevailed from 2017 to 2019, and unemployment likely will drop below 4% by year’s end.
That’s the rough consensus of economists who have plugged the huge financial infusion into their models of the economy.
But there is a downside to this spending spree, both near term and in the long run.
In the near term, the rush to full employment is likely to increase inflation from below 2% a year to 2.5% or higher. A number of economic observers warn that higher is likely, and they question whether the Federal Reserve Board will be able to contain it once markets become convinced that higher prices are coming. Borrowing costs in the bond market are influenced by expected future inflation, and bond yields already are moving up.
This will have a negative effect on heavily indebted businesses and on developing economies that have borrowed in dollars, clouding the potential for future economic growth here and abroad.
In the long term, the Congressional Budget Office warns that the huge sums borrowed by the federal government since the pandemic began, adding a mountain of red ink to an already worrisome public debt, will damage the economy, result in lower growth and higher government costs, increase the possibility of a fiscal crisis and higher inflation, and reduce confidence in the dollar and the government’s ability to finance its debt. The new relief package only makes these potential disasters more likely.
The latest relief package includes much-needed assistance for vaccine distribution efforts, small businesses, local restaurants and unemployed workers, among other worthwhile spending. But Republicans were right to object to the size and overly broad scope of the bill, which was pushed through in a partisan manner. Legitimate questions remain about its overall spending with infection rates falling dramatically, vaccinations ramping up and businesses and classrooms reopening.
One of the problems is that some of the relief is insufficiently targeted. For instance, the $1,400 payments to Americans weren’t limited to those who need them most — those with incomes of $50,000 or less who have suffered a loss of income during the pandemic — which could have resulted in a considerable savings to the federal budget.
The package also contains provisions that do not directly address the pandemic. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that about 15% of the relief “is spent on long-standing policy priorities that are not directly related to the current crisis.”
The legislation and its effects will influence the economy well beyond next year, and as the committee correctly noted, policy priorities were stuffed into the bill that should have been vetted outside of an emergency spending bill.
The bill also contains $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments, a number that is close to some estimates of the fiscal damage these governments have suffered from the pandemic. But the burst of economic activity the other aspects of the bill is likely to generate — along with some of the $1.6 trillion Americans have saved since the start of the pandemic and are ready to spend when conditions improve — should quickly allow these government to reach former levels of tax income. The final version of the bill includes safeguards around this aid, but the need for additional federal subsidies is far from clear.
The relief bill undoubtedly could have been designed better. Despite its flaws, we hope it will help end the pandemic, improve the economy and provide relief for the millions of Americans and businesses that have suffered greatly over the past year. But after we clear those hurdles, we must come up with a plan for tackling our huge and increasing national debt.