Editorial: COVID-19 opens the door for a needed shift in immigration priorities

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote that he was offended to find that uppermost in President Donald Trump’s mind was his reelection strategy when making decisions or chatting with foreign leaders. Politicians tend to do that.
Certainly, Mr. Trump’s reelection strategy played a central role in his recent decision to stop issuing H1-B visas for foreign workers for the rest of this year with one or two exceptions.
High-tech businesses reliant on educated foreign workers have been quick to complain, and The Wall Street Journal opined that the decision would accelerate the loss of jobs in the United States because some companies would move their operations offshore. Mr. Trump was accused of being opposed to bringing in talent.
But the move is popular and not only with Mr. Trump’s base. With unemployment in the double digits, polls by The Washington Post and Pew recently found a strong majority of Americans, including independents and nonwhite citizens, favored actions to close the door on foreign workers.
The move will probably fatten Democratic coffers because the businesses most affected, such as AT&T, Google and Apple, have deep pockets and will be concerned that Mr. Trump, if reelected, will make the ban permanent, or at least extend it until labor markets near full employment again.
As it stands today, the wide-ranging public support for the ban will make it tough for Democrats to do anything about it.
As a result, two major types of visas, suspended in April for 60 days, will not be issued this year: H1-B visas for people with high-level technical skills, often used by Silicon Valley businesses, and H2-B visas for temporary and seasonal nonagricultural workers, such as landscapers and crab pickers.
There will be no ban on temporary agricultural workers; farmers are an important voting bloc.
If you planned to hire a foreign au-pair, you probably should consider a Plan B. This nation’s J-1 visas, issued to physicians, scholars, teachers, au pairs and others, are also on the banned list, though physicians, researchers and medical workers who are working on COVID-19 will be accepted.
There have been serious allegations of abuse of the H-1B visa, which is usually capped at 85,000 per year for people with at least a bachelor’s degree; 20,000 of them are set aside for those with at least a master’s degree.
Late last year, the online journal Axios described in detail how AT&T was shedding long-time workers and bringing in replacements from India and other countries — even requiring some outgoing workers to train their replacements.
At the time, Mr. Trump was sharply criticized on the right for not tackling abuses in the H1-B visa program, as he had promised to do. Now the coronavirus pandemic has given him a new reason to halt the H1-B program. When it resumes, new rules will be needed.
There is another political wrinkle here. Mr. Trump has been unable to marshal votes to pass his immigration reform proposals, which include curbing the “chain migration” of families by restricting the categories of relatives eligible for immigration. Mr. Trump would use the immigration slots made available by this shift in priorities to bring in more educated workers.
That would be a major improvement in immigration law, but Mr. Trump doesn’t have the votes at the moment.
But if the immigration impasse starts to hurt the bottom lines of Silicon Valley giants, they would have an incentive to help end the stalemate in exchange for a reasonable restoration of their ability to import workers as the economy improves.
It would be a good thing for the nation if they tried. Bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform is long overdue.