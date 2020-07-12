Editorial: Court's pro-religion ruling doesn't mean SC has to subsidize private schools

The U.S. Supreme Court decision that private-school advocates hope to turn into huge taxpayer subsidies doesn’t change anything in South Carolina, but it does include an important reminder that our lawmakers can’t hear too many times.

The court’s landmark ruling in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue very reasonably said states that subsidize private schools can’t discriminate against religious schools. In doing so, the court rejected Montana’s so-called Blaine Amendment, one of many such state constitutional provisions that were adopted after a failed 1875 effort to write anti-Catholic funding prohibitions into the U.S. Constitution.

It’s an important victory for religious freedom in states that were discriminating against religious schools. South Carolina hasn’t been one of those states for nearly half a century.

Despite the rhetoric to the contrary by organizations that want to pay parents to abandon our public schools, the Legislature removed the Blaine amendment from the South Carolina Constitution in 1973, replacing a ban on direct or indirect funding for religious institutions with a ban on public funding “for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution” (Article XI, Section 4).

The most obvious thing about that language is that it treats religious and nonreligious private schools the same, as the court just ordered other states to do. The most important thing is that it recognizes the real distinction we can and should make isn’t between religious and nonreligious schools. The real distinction — in both importance to our society and propriety of taxpayer support — is between public and private schools. Our constitution recognizes that, as the immediately preceding section requires, the job of the taxpayers is to support “a system of free public schools” that are “open to all children in the State.”

Now, the constitutional ban hasn’t stopped the Legislature from providing indirect support to private schools. Our state awards college scholarships for students at both public and private colleges and universities. It funds 4-year-old kindergarten programs that are operated by public schools as well as private organizations — both religious and nonreligious.

Both of those programs make some sense because our state never saw providing higher education as a central part of its job, and the Legislature only recently began to recognize that education needs to start long before age 5. As a result, private colleges and child-care centers grew up to meet the demand for pre-kindergarten and post-secondary education, and it was simply easier (and fairer) for the state to subsidize existing programs that meet our standards than to try to duplicate them.

But South Carolina has recognized its responsibility to provide public education since adding that requirement to the 1868 constitution — a duty so important that even the Tillman constitution of 1895 retained it. Although the political and legal opinion of just what that means has changed repeatedly over the decades, and remains in dispute today, our constitution has consistently recognized that the entire state benefits when all of its citizens have some basic level of education — and it suffers when we leave people uneducated.

And this is where we get to the Supreme Court’s important constitutional reminder, courtesy of Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion: “A state need not subsidize private education. But once a state decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”

Read that first part again: A state need not subsidize private education.

Private schools, parents who send their children to private schools and lobbying groups that want to defund public education spend a lot of time trying to convince our legislators that South Carolina has an obligation to pay for private schools, through either vouchers or convoluted scholarship programs.

We don’t think that’s wise, since we can’t control what those schools teach or how well they teach it. And as the chief justice just reminded us — by way of an opinion that has the biggest private-school advocates singing the "Hallelujah Chorus" — it’s certainly not a requirement.