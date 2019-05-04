We don’t yet know the specifics of a proposed private purchase of the former Naval Hospital in North Charleston. Frankly, they don’t much matter for the moment. Charleston County Council should take the deal.
The hospital property has so far cost county taxpayers about $35 million, with nothing to show for that investment. Continuing to spend more — the most recent plan was to demolish the hospital and build a new county services hub at a total estimated cost of at least $48 million — would not undo that loss.
Instead, it would further expose the county to financial risk.
Selling the property, on the other hand, would at least recover some of what taxpayers have spent. And more importantly, it would take the hospital off of the county’s hands.
Indeed, the broader Naval Hospital saga has been a frustrating warning against local government dabbling in property development and management. A real estate project on the scale of what Charleston County envisioned is inherently something the private sector is better equipped to take on.
The developer reportedly interested in buying the Naval Hospital property, William Cogswell, has an encouraging track record as well. His company was behind the impressive rehabilitation of the old Cigar Factory on East Bay Street and is working on a similar project at Garco Mill in North Charleston.
County services were never an ideal fit for the Naval Hospital. The main tenant would have been a drug treatment facility. That’s a vitally important resource, but not one that would likely help to revitalize the long-struggling southern end of North Charleston where the property is located.
Instead, Charleston County is exploring a purchase of the now-vacant Verizon call center building near North Charleston City Hall, which would be a more logical place for government services and a probable money-saver for county taxpayers.
A private developer will have access to tax breaks and other incentives in overhauling the Naval Hospital and the rest of that 23-acre property that would not be available to county officials. It’s part of a newly designated Opportunity Zone, for instance.
The proposal on the table reportedly still includes a planned new transit hub that will eventually tie into a bus rapid transit line connecting Summerville to downtown Charleston.
And an investment in the Naval Hospital site that includes a mix of residential and commercial uses will hopefully help spark broader improvements in the surrounding community, which has lacked a full-service grocery store for well over a decade.
Charleston County Council has been given a welcome lifeline that would end a costly, humiliating string of missteps, help recoup taxpayer losses and put a neglected piece of property on a path to a much brighter future. Take the deal.