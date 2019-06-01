Charleston County Council’s decision to spend at least $330 million and potentially far more transportation sales tax dollars on building the rest of I-526 across Johns and James islands is disingenuous at best.
That controversial proposed road was explicitly left off of a list of projects voters were told would be built with the half-cent sales tax they approved in 2016. This decision was the result of much public discussion over a period of several years.
Ignoring it is a grave breach of trust.
But an extensive new report from the state Joint Bond Review Committee suggests that diverting such a significant portion of that tax toward I-526 may also be illegal.
The state law that allows counties to impose sales taxes for transportation needs lays out the requirements for how they must be structured and approved by voters.
There are two key components — an ordinance and a referendum. County Council first approves an ordinance and then submits the question to voters via referendum.
The ordinance must include the anticipated year the tax will end, the estimated cost of the projects to be funded, the maximum length of time up to 25 years for which the tax will be imposed and “the project or projects and a description of the project or projects for which the proceeds of the tax are to be used.”
Charleston County officials have recently argued that 526 should qualify for half-cent sales tax funds because the referendum question voters approved in 2016 didn’t specifically list projects. But the ordinance did, and 526 was very conspicuously not among those listed.
In fact, County Council voted in July 2016 to remove it from the ordinance.
It’s true that the ordinance specifies that the sales tax revenue would be used for projects “which may include” but are not “limited to” the listed efforts — an intersection upgrade at Main Road and Highway 17, widening the Glenn McConnell Parkway and about a dozen other needs.
This is sensible given the difficulty of accurately assessing all future road needs and cost estimates over a 25-year period.
But voters might rightly presume that “including but not limited to” means that sales tax revenue should be spent on other projects only if and when the listed ones are funded and preferably completed.
Indeed, state law and court rulings tend to suggest that ballot referendum questions should be as explicit and limited in scope as possible so that voters know exactly what they’re voting on. In this case, they were clearly told they would not be voting on I-526.
There are a number of reasons why building the rest of I-526 would be a poor use of taxpayer money, perhaps the most notable of which being that similar efforts in cities around the country have almost universally resulted in little or no improvement to traffic congestion, particularly over the long-term.
But if County Council members remain determined to push forward with this expensive, misguided and destructive project, they must at least address the legitimate legal concerns raised by the Joint Bond Review Committee report.
Ideally, they would put the I-526 project largely on hold until the first half-cent transportation sales tax voters approved in 2004 sunsets, and then propose a new, limited half-cent tax explicitly and solely for that road.
Otherwise, the use of transportation sales tax funds on I-526 is an affront to Charleston County voters — and a potentially illegal one at that.