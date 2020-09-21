Editorial: Could a study lead to lower SC power bills? Probably, if the Legislature acts now.

A lot of people inside and outside the Legislature were disappointed that a process designed to produce a buyer for Santee Cooper fizzled.
But while it’s no consolation to those for whom it’s an article of faith that a state-owned power company is inherently bad, the fact is that the mere threat of a sale pushed Santee Cooper to make drastic changes that will decrease pollution and lower power bills for the third of South Carolinians for whom it produces electricity either directly or through one of the electric cooperatives.
A similar idea — this one designed to benefit the rest of South Carolina’s energy customers — is at play in a proposal up for final approval in the Legislature this week.
H.4940 would create a study committee to examine the idea of moving away from monopoly control of South Carolina’s electricity system.
It’s true that study committees are usually like former Vice President John Nance Garner's description of the vice presidency: not worth a bucket of warm spit. They are the Legislature’s favorite way to kill a proposal without acknowledging it’s killing it. The result, about 97% of the time, is that all the people who were clamoring for action dive into the study process, they hash out the idea, they produce a report, and the report gets thrown on top of a shelf of other study committee reports, where it gathers dust.
But after the collapse of the V.C. Summer nuclear construction project, the S.C. Coastal Conservation League decided to push not for utility deregulation but the creation of a funded study committee with a deadline to look into the various ways of getting all or part of the way to deregulation.
That’s because it’s risky to undertake something so complicated as even partial deregulation without thorough study, because a study can create incredible buy-in and because of the league’s certainty — based on what’s happened in other states — that such a study would identify hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for ratepayers, along with a reduction in carbon pollution and increase in renewable energy that increasingly result in those lower costs.
Granted, studying the idea of opening up wholesale energy markets to competition is not as big a motivator as threatening to sell a utility. But the league’s Eddy Moore contends that it helped push Dominion and Duke energy into joining with other monopolies to create a Southeast Energy Exchange Market, which allows them to buy and sell electricity from each other when that’s the most efficient option.
If there was one positive to come out of the collapse of the V.C. Summer project, it was our legislators’ recognition that the thing regulated monopolies produce best isn’t power but money, for themselves, largely by embarking on huge construction projects that allow them to make a guarantee profit, even on their losses. In other words, regulated utilities don’t have a lot of incentive to pursue more economically or environmentally efficient methods of producing electricity.
H.4940 won’t break that system apart. It will give state legislators a chance — working with representatives from utilities, businesses, conservation groups and consumer groups — to spend the next year examining the idea of creating “regional transmission organizations” or in other ways injecting competition into at least part of an energy market in which regulated monopolies control all three aspects of electricity: generation, transmission and distribution.
Assuming all the supporters are right about the potential, and there's a huge range of supporters, the Electricity Market Reform Measures Study Committee would work with consultants to draft legislation for the full Legislature to consider in 2022, to move our state toward energy competition.
The Senate tweaked H.4940 and passed it unanimously last week, so it’ll be back before the House on Tuesday for final approval. Representatives should sign off on it, and set a process in motion that has the potential to deliver tremendous wins for pretty much everybody in South Carolina, with the possible exception of the power companies.