Editorial: Convicting officer in George Floyd's death is no slam dunk; let's recognize that reality

Some might think that the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for last year’s death of George Floyd has nothing to do with us here in South Carolina. They couldn’t be more wrong.
The 9-minute video of Officer Chauvin kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck set off the worst civil unrest our state and nation have seen in decades. While the tragedy brought some positive energy toward continuing efforts to address longstanding problems with racial justice and inequality, the resulting riots in Columbia and Charleston also left deep scars that have yet to fully heal.
That’s why we urge all of our leaders — certainly those in our local governments and police departments but also those in our churches, neighborhoods, civic groups and more — to begin thinking about what role they can play, what actions they can take when this trial comes to an end. And not just thinking, but planning, communicating and coordinating.
Because as disturbing as that video is, those most knowledgeable about the law note that trials and juries are unpredictable.
Although we believe it’s clear that Mr. Chauvin was wrong and was appropriately fired for his actions, we frankly don’t know what the jury will or should do. We are not in the jurors’ shoes, nor are we following every detail of the proceedings, and legal experts note that while the heart-wrenching video is understandably playing a key role in the prosecutor’s case, the defense will insist that jurors consider more, such as Mr. Floyd’s health, the drugs found in his system and the agitated crowd nearby that might have distracted Mr. Chauvin. The precise cause of death — which prosecutors say was asphyxia as a result of Mr. Chauvin’s actions but the defense argues could have occurred because of Mr. Floyd’s hypertension, heart disease and drug ingestion — will likely weigh heavily on jurors’ minds.
While none of us has control over what the jury will decide, there are things we can and should anticipate and prepare for. Both here and across the country, local leaders and others were blindsided by the demonstrations that erupted and in too many cases turned violent after the video surfaced last May.
There’s no excuse for being caught off guard when this trial comes to an end.
Those who remember the police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles — the videotape of which stirred similar national outrage in the early 1990s — also should remember that it was the acquittal of the officers, not the videotape itself, that led to the worst rioting, which lasted several days and killed more than 60 people.
That’s no surprise. Although black people — and a growing number of white people — are justifiably upset and angry when police kill unarmed black people, the outrage also stems from what history tells us comes next: police officers getting away with those killings. Not being convicted.
In too many cases, not even being charged. In too many cases, not even being fired. In too many cases, not even being suspended or in any other way disciplined. That is what has stirred the outrage; that is why so many people get upset immediately after another killing, even in those cases where it quickly becomes apparent that a killing was tragic but justified.
In recent years, we’ve moved in many cases beyond no discipline, no firing and even no charges. But we’re still having problems getting to guilty verdicts, in part because a too-large portion of the population — and thus the jury pool — believes that police can never do wrong. But it’s also because police have dangerous jobs that demand split-second decisions, and what seems clear to people whose only perspective is a painful-to-watch video is often less clear to jurors who take their jobs seriously.
As with the riots late last spring, the 1992 riots after the officers were acquitted for beating Rodney King accomplished little more than destruction and death. Even Mr. King would famously plead: “People, I just want to say, you know, can we all get along? Can we get along?”
The answer is yes, we can get along. But only if we communicate, show mutual respect and trust. The time to work on that — to rededicate ourselves to working on that — is now.
As we wrote in May, as the broken glass was being swept off of Charleston’s streets and sidewalks, what unfolded here was a tragedy, not just because of the damage and danger but also because it did nothing to help us make progress in the wake of Mr. Floyd’s death. We since have made some progress with our important if difficult discussions over our historical legacy of racism and how that still holds us all back. Not enough, but some.
If the jury acquits Mr. Chauvin, or if the sentence is shorter than some believe is warranted, we must have elected officials and police officials and faith leaders and civic leaders who have already been talking and coordinating, who are prepared to come together rapidly and call for a civil, productive response to the verdict, who are prepared to remind us that we cannot condemn an entire justice system because of a decision by 12 people in another state.
Further lawlessness — no matter how great the perceived injustice — would not get us any closer to the common goal of a more colorblind society but would constitute a huge step backward on our long and challenging path. The outcome of Mr. Chauvin’s trial is likely to serve as the next important milestone along that journey. We must all do what we can to ensure the milestone points us in the right direction.