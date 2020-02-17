Editorial: Connecting more poor kids to early childhood education can only help SC

Poor kids do better in school if they get the same sort of early mental stimulation that wealthier kids get before they start school: people who teach them their colors and numbers and letters, who read to them regularly and teach them how to get along with other children, and with adults.
South Carolina’s First Steps to School Readiness and public and private 4-year-old kindergarten programs are designed to provide that stimulation, and many of them do an excellent job. Where the programs fall short is in making these services available to all the children who need help
A network of public schools and private child-care centers provides free 4K to about 11,000 of the state’s 36,000 4-year-olds living in poverty. Other local and federal programs serve about 14,000 more children, although some of those programs provide little more than child care. Even if their offerings were more robust, that still would leave 11,000 children unserved.
Worse, 4K enrollment is dropping even as the number of 4-year-olds living in poverty increases. There are many reasons for this — some local schools don’t have the capacity to expand 4K classes, there aren’t any child-care providers in some areas who can meet the program’s requirements — but a big one is that officials aren’t getting the word out to the families who could benefit most from the service.
So it’s exciting to see a new web portal where parents can find out if they qualify for free or reduced-price 4K (or child care), locate one of the 1,200 participating programs nearby and apply for a slot.
Yes, it’s just a website. But about 500 parents had already qualified their children for programs even before palmettoprek.org was officially unveiled this month. And it came about as the result of an all-too-rare collaboration of state agencies with similar missions — in this case, First Steps, the state Education Department and social services agencies, along with the federal Head Start program.
When you combine that spirit of collaboration and the new website with the pledge by Gov. Henry McMaster and legislative leaders to make 4K programs available to poor children in the state’s wealthy school districts, we have the potential for a tremendous increase in the number of poor children who start kindergarten caught up with their better-off peers. And that’s probably the best way we can ensure that we provide a decent education to all S.C. children.