Legislators on both sides of the aisle are rightly nervous about rising tensions with Iran and President Trump’s working alliance with Iran’s enemy Saudi Arabia, and they are doing what they can to put brakes on both.
But it is premature to invoke the War Powers Resolution against Mr. Trump on Iran, as advocated by some. Congress needs to think about how it can help steer the Middle East conflicts toward peaceful resolution.
The president’s decision to withhold fire after Iran downed an American surveillance drone last week means that he has still not committed armed forces to military action against Iran, although there are reports that he has ordered offensive cyber operations. It takes that act of commitment to use armed forces to trigger the reporting and other requirements of the War Powers Resolution.
Nevertheless, another Iranian attack on U.S. forces could be the event that sets off a major U.S. attack in response. Mr Trump said Wednesday that such an attack would not involve “boots on the ground” but that it could be devastating.
The War Powers Resolution requires the president to report that he has ordered U.S. armed forces into military action within 48 hours and requires that U.S. forces be withdrawn from engagement within 60 days unless Congress authorizes the “use of armed forces.”
The sort of attack that Mr. Trump appears to be hinting at could be over in less than 48 hours. But there is little question that it would constitute an act of war against Iran that was not authorized by Congress.
Presumably that is why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, last week said, “hostilities must not be initiated without the approval of Congress.”
Last April, Mr. Trump vetoed an attempt to use the War Powers Resolution to end U.S. logistical and intelligence support to Saudi Arabia in Yemen — where Iran supports and arms the Houthi rebels.
And last week the Senate voted to block $8 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, a measure the House will also adopt. Mr. Trump has threatened to veto that action as well.
The House also voted to repeal the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force that underpins all U.S. anti-terror military operations, but last year the Senate rejected a similar measure.
So far Mr. Trump, although escalating his verbal attacks on Iran, has thankfully acted with restraint. In explaining his decision to withhold a strike on the forces that downed the American drone, he also delivered a message to Iran warning them against any attacks on U.S. forces that result in casualties. Restraint was in order only because no U.S. lives were lost, he said.
We can only hope that Iran heeds this threat of massive retaliation and finds a way to de-escalate its aggression and threats of war. Iran’s disputes with the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel need to be taken off the battlefield and put on the negotiation table. Congress can help by saying so.