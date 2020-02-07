Editorial: Congress should preserve conservation easement tax treatment

Talk about unintended consequences. An IRS ruling aimed at another target will give a painful tax hit this year to South Carolinians and others who put their land in conservation easements. Congress must act to preserve conservation incentives.
The ruling, which took effect last year, diminishes the value of any state tax credits for conservation easements. It’s already having a chilling effect on conservation efforts in several states, according to Lori Faeth of the national Land Trust Alliance.
Conservation easements and the tax incentives that they provide are major tools in South Carolina’s determined efforts to protect isolated wetlands, Carolina Bays and other fragile environments not subject to federal regulation.
If the new Trump administration rules limiting the reach of federal jurisdiction over such water features take effect, conservation easements and the state Conservation Bank will provide the only effective conservation incentives. They must be protected and strengthened.
South Carolina is among the 14 states that provide tax credits for conservation easements that are affected by the IRS ruling. South Carolina’s tax credits are among the most generous in the nation. They reduce state taxes dollar for dollar each year for 25 percent of the value of the conservation easement up to $250 an acre.
These tax credits are a major added incentive for landowners to place their property under legal restrictions on development that reduce the market value of their land. They come on top of a federal law that allows sizable tax deductions for easements, and they were intended to make these gifts more attractive for owners of smaller tracts of land.
But the state of New York, in a dodge to get around new legal restrictions on the deduction of state and local taxes from income reported on federal tax returns, in 2018 offered state tax credits for “voluntary gifts” in lieu of property taxes and other state revenue. That allowed New York taxpayers to claim higher tax-deductible charitable contributions.
To stop this, the IRS has ruled that the state tax credits is a quid pro quo that reduces the value of the gift. The ruling was not aimed at the South Carolina tax credit for conservation easements, but it still hit our program right between the eyes.
The state Department of Revenue confirms that South Carolina landowners who have entered into conservation easements since mid-2018 must choose. If they take the optional state tax credit, they have to reduce the charitable deduction for the easement by the amount of the credit on both their federal and state returns. Either way, it’s a loss for them.
Going forward, the erosion of the value of a conservation easement will make it harder to persuade landowners to give up development rights on their properties or otherwise protect fragile environments that they own. That is a loss for all of us.
The Land Trust Alliance was turned down by the IRS when it proposed a work-around to protect conservation easements.
Now, Ms. Faeth said the only hope is for Congress to approve an exception for conservation easements. Achieving this should be a top priority for South Carolina’s congressional delegation.