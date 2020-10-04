Editorial: Congress should kill the internet 'kill switch'

In these days of angst over President Donald Trump’s alleged threat to the U.S. Constitution, there is one legal power he has that ought to concern everyone, including the president himself. And it should be repealed.
Plainly put, the president can shut down the internet tomorrow, and no one can stop him.
That extraordinary power stems from a World War II-era amendment to the Communications Act of 1934 that gives the president “war powers” over electronic communications whenever he proclaims that the nation faces a state of war, the threat of war, a “state of public peril or disaster” or any other national emergency.
Under this provision, the president may “suspend” or cause the closing and removal of the equipment of any broadcast facility.
This sweeping and unchecked power was granted in 1942, when Congress was justifiably focused on protecting the United States after the attack on Pearl Harbor. A major purpose of the amendment was to allow a president to shut down broadcast facilities that could be used by enemy aircraft to navigate in U.S. airspace — a concern long since rendered moot by improvements in navigation technology.
In the early days, the law primarily covered radio stations, telephone service and telegrams. But the law remains on the books, and internet service providers fit the modern definition of “wire communications” in the law. So a president can seize the power granted in this law whenever he declares a national emergency and in effect kill the internet.
We agree with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, Rep Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and a bipartisan group of senators and representatives who want to repeal this power.
Globally, a record 21 countries shut off public access to the internet 122 times last year, often citing public safety, according to internet research firm Top10VPN. In actuality, many of these actions were aimed at restricting the free flow of information during protests or otherwise disrupting dissent.
Of course, the United States is a vastly different place than Iran, Egypt, Congo and other countries that have employed this tactic over the years. Our national system of checks and balances is built on an appreciation of the dangers of runaway government powers. But during the response to the pandemic, we have seen legally questionable mandates from executive branch agencies assuming control of basic functions such as the power to prohibit evictions.
It seems like a huge leap from the current level of government intervention in the pandemic to a decision to cut off Americans from vital sources of information. But the power is there, and in our fractious and divided nation, it’s reasonable that both Republicans and Democrats would be concerned that such unfettered control rests with any president.
It is time for a broader discussion about, and ultimately an end to, the one-man internet kill switch. The bipartisan bill deserves a high priority.