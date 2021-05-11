Editorial: Congress should act to encourage more charitable giving

A bill backed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and a bipartisan group of seven other senators would extend and greatly expand the extra charitable giving deduction from 2020 federal individual income taxes that was a part of the national response to the pandemic. Congress should move quickly to adopt it.
In 2017, Congress nearly doubled the standard deduction for individual income tax filers. This welcome simplification greatly reduced the number of people who itemize deductions for such things as taxes, medical expenses, interest and charitable gifts, reducing the paperwork burden of tax filing for millions of Americans. For 2021, the law allows single taxpayers to deduct $12,550, and married couples twice that amount on joint returns.
But the change has made it harder for churches and other small charities to raise money in small gifts, and these charities play very important roles in our communities.
The bill being pushed by Sen. Scott is endorsed by major national charitable organizations such as the American Red Cross and the United Way, as well as by South Carolina’s Together SC.
“The pandemic and economic slowdown dual crises have tested the resilience of South Carolina nonprofits like nothing any of us has experienced in our lifetimes,” says Together SC president Madeleine McGee. “For most nonprofits in our state, demand for services and costs have risen, yet revenues have fallen drastically to unsustainable levels.” Sen. Scott’s bill “goes directly to the problem of declining revenues and will be a welcome tool to encourage additional giving by our state’s generous donors.”
Tim Delaney, president and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, noted that throughout the pandemic, “all Americans have watched charitable nonprofits repeatedly rise to meet their communities’ challenges by providing support and relief to the people who need it most.” The bill, he said, would “enable all Americans to support the vital work of charitable organizations in helping their neighbors and communities as our nation recovers.”
The bill would make it possible for taxpayers in 2021 and 2022 taking the standard deduction to take an additional deduction for charitable gifts of up to $4,000 for a single taxpayer and $8,000 for joint returns. It would replace the one-year provision for 2020 that allowed an extra deduction of $300 for single taxpayers and twice that for joint returns.
That’s a generous extra deduction that could more than pay for itself in improved nonprofit community services by churches and other charitable groups. Congress should act promptly this year to make it law.