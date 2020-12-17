Editorial: Congress must seize this opportunity to stop surprise medical bills

Congress has an opportunity before it goes into the holiday recess to pass a widely supported bill to stop surprise medical billing. It should seize the chance by including the legislation in its omnibus end-of-session bill. It would be a wonderful Christmas gift to all who face this financially daunting problem.

Twenty-seven senators from both parties, including S.C. Republican Lindsey Graham, wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., asking that they include the No Surprises Act in the year-end measure. It prohibits “balance billing” of patients by providers for charges not included in normal insurance coverage and requires providers and insurers who disagree about charges to submit their claims to arbitration.

The measure was approved this month by the chairmen of four legislative committees in the House and Senate, settling a longstanding dispute about how to resolve medical billing conflicts that often leave the patient facing huge unexpected bills.

Surprise medical bills occur when a patient is unknowingly treated by a hospital or practitioner that has not signed a contract with the patient’s insurance provider. In such circumstances it has become routine for the out-of-network provider — say an anesthesiologist called in on short notice to assist with an operation — to charge the full published amount for a procedure. This price is often 2 to 3 times what an insurer would normally pay. The patient gets stuck with the difference between the insurance coverage and the charge. That can amount to hundreds or thousands of dollars in unexpected costs.

The measure awaiting final passage would put a stop to that, and take the patient out of the billing dispute. Instead, providers and insurers would negotiate an agreed payment, and submit to arbitration if they can't reach an agreement.

A number of states already have passed similar laws, but those laws operate only within state borders. Employer-sponsored insurance plans that operate in more than one state require federal action.

The American Medical Association opposes the bill because it says it will discriminate against small physician practices that may not be able to afford the costs of negotiation and arbitration.

That sounds like a solvable problem that should not be allowed to hold up the larger benefit of ending the burden on patients who are even less able to afford balance billing.

“There will never be a broader, bipartisan, bicameral solution to ending surprise medical billing and we should deal with it now,” the 27 senators said in their letter. “Patients cannot wait any longer.”

The measure is supported by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and will require a decision by Senate leaders to include it in the omnibus bill. President Donald Trump also supports the bill.

It is time for the Senate leadership to agree to stop surprise medical bills.