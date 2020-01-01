The promotional photo shows Reps. Con Chellis, Mandy Kimmons and Chris Murphy and the executive director of Summerville’s ARK House holding one of those oversized lottery-style checks made out to the organization, with “Dorchester County Legislative Delegation” written neatly on the signature line.

If you didn’t know better, you’d think the $200,000 “donation” to the nonprofit came from the personal funds of the state legislators who represent Dorchester County.

Of course it didn’t. It came from the state budget, which means it came from S.C. taxpayers. And it provides a perfect illustration of the most imperfect way the Legislature hands out our money to private and nonprofit organizations: through a secret process designed to secure legislative support for the overall state budget by distributing unvetted allocations to legislators’ pet projects. Also known as pork-barrel spending.

There’s no mention of ARK in the state budget; no mention of it, either, in the accompanying documents the Legislature makes public. The money probably came from one of the 11 vaguely named spending items — “local law enforcement grants,” “medical contracts,” “community development grants” and so on — that Gov. Henry McMaster wisely if futilely vetoed this spring because they appropriated a total of $27 million with absolutely no hint of where it was going.

In a time-honored tradition, after the budget has passed and the governor has vetoed these sorts of items and the Legislature has overridden his vetoes, the agencies the money is sent to get instructions from legislative staffers on where it is to go.

And as Columbia’s State newspaper reported last month, the delivery method for the ARK money is typical. The newspaper quoted an internal email from the grants supervisor at the S.C. Department of Archives and History informing clerks that the checks for the secret spending “are NOT to be mailed directly to the recipients” because “The legislators involved want to hand-deliver to the recipients.”

The State also found that officials in the agencies forced to serve as conduits don’t regularly check to ensure grant recipients have spent the money appropriately, as state law requires. And that the state auditor couldn’t recall his office investigating the spending of earmarked money in recent years. And that the biggest secret grant it was able to identify in this year’s budget — $2 million — went to a tennis center in the hometown of the new chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee, Murrell Smith.

Some of the recipients do valuable work, and ARK looks like it’s one of them. The organization offers a sense of community to adults with Alzheimer’s and other memory problems, and it gives a break to their caregivers by providing respite care, support groups, memory screenings, training sessions and more for residents of Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.

But does it do better work than similar organizations in other parts of the state? Is this work more important than the work of other nonprofits? Are there better uses of taxpayer money? We have no idea, and neither do legislators, because these funding requests don’t receive the sort of scrutiny that legislators use in deciding whether to raise salaries for teachers, or to fund additional corrections officers. In fact, there’s no debate at all; it’s all decided by the chairmen of the House and Senate budget committees, and whomever they choose to bring into the discussion; other legislators don’t have a clue where the money is going until it’s gone.

In other words, the ARK House and other recipients of that $27 million simply won the state budget lottery. Which is no way to spend the public’s money.