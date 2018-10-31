Charleston County voters will pick two countywide officials on Tuesday. Probate Court Judge and Register of Deeds are not jobs that often end up in the public spotlight, but they are crucial to the county’s functioning and provide important services for residents.
Both races are partisan, but they need not be. Neither is particularly political, and proper qualification is far more important.
With that in mind, these are our recommendations:
Irv Condon — Probate Court Judge
For 24 years Probate Court Judge Irv Condon, an attorney and certified public accountant, has ably overseen the basic functions of his office: sorting out the estates of the deceased who died without a will, managing guardianships and conservatorships, and issuing marriage permits.
But he has also garnered national attention by starting mental health, veterans, and adult and juvenile drug court programs, carving out an important role for the Probate Court in helping Charleston County residents otherwise facing criminal prosecution get the help they need.
Mr. Condon merits another four-year term to continue that good work, which should help further reduce the local jail population and expand treatment options.
“We have changed and saved lives,” he said, referring to the drug court program, “and on the family side, we have streamlined the estate administration process” by assigning a single clerk to assist families “from beginning to end.”
Judge Condon plans to do more outreach on behalf of Probate’s “problem solving” courts and is developing an electronic filing process for conservatorships, so that any irregularities can be immediately flagged for investigation rather than having to wait for annual reviews.
Mr. Condon has a demonstrated ability for handling sensitive family matters and efficiently running an office made up of just one other full-time judge, two part-timers and a staff of about 20.
His work over the past two decades has made Charleston County’s Probate Court a national model of excellence. Voters should give Irv Condon the chance to continue that work.
Tom Hartnett — Register of Deeds
Tom Hartnett is a Realtor and appraiser who regularly uses the Register of Deeds office and has a solid plan for modernizing it and making it more responsive to users. And as someone with plenty of experience relying on the existing system, he knows what works and what could use improving.
Among other important jobs, the Register of Deeds (formerly the Register of Mesne Conveyance) keeps track of all property transactions in Charleston County, including documents that date back to the 18th century.
Preserving that history and modernizing the office are both key goals. To that end, Mr. Hartnett plans to facilitate online payments, provide more records electronically and improve turnaround times for documents necessary for real estate transactions.
When asked about the main difference between himself and his opponent, Mr. Hartnett said simply “experience.” That’s easily the most important qualification for the job.
Mr. Harnett is the best candidate for making a sometimes arcane but tremendously necessary office more user-friendly. Elect him as Register of Deeds.