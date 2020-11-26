Editorial: Columbia deserves 21st century solution to a century-old problem

The first streetlights in South Carolina and across the country undoubtedly did a lot of good by reducing crime and accidents along formerly dark city streets. But they also have left a costly, toxic legacy — one that cities, power companies and others must continue to grapple with.
A prominent example can be found in the sandy sediments under the Congaree River in Columbia, just downstream from the Gervais Street Bridge.
That's where a slick of gooey residue, about 2,000 feet long, 200 feet wide (at its widest) and an inch to a few feet thick, resides under the sand. Or sometimes just above the sediment, as kayakers and tubers occasionally learn the hard way. "It happens, unfortunately, on somewhat of a regular basis," says Congaree Waterkeeper Bill Stangler. "I've had people calling me because they were stepping in coal tar and their eyes were burning. ... I've had to scrape it off of myself."
Fortunately, the state Department and Health and Environmental Control and Dominion Energy have made promising progress on a costly plan to remove up to 75% of it, and we hope public support will continue and ultimately help result in a crucial Army Corps of Engineers permit early next year.
The plan is to create temporary rock coffer dams on the Columbia side to allow equipment to dry up a section of the river bottom and excavate the goo, which can irritate the skin and smell like kerosene. While everyone would like to see it done, the permit will hinge on several details, such as possible erosion and flooding on the river's western bank, fish spawning impacts and safety issues posed by floods and possible Civil War ordnance.
The problem of coal tar, a byproduct of converting coal into gas for street lights, is a national one. The city of Charleston and Dominion's predecessor, S.C. Electric & Gas Co., had to grapple with similar residue at the eastern end of Calhoun Street as the S.C. Aquarium and Fort Sumter Visitors Center were built two decades ago; Greenville's manufactured gas site near North Church Street also underwent a major cleanup.
While Columbia's toxic residue dates from early 20th century, it became a concern only about a decade ago, when it was rediscovered by someone using the Congaree for recreation. A more ambitious plan to remove all the material was tabled because removing that final 25%, which sits under the deepest part of the river, would have posed too great a flood risk to the west bank.
"This is the best plan that we have been given that has a chance of getting approved," Mr. Stangler told The Post and Courier's Mike Fitts. Work may proceed only between May and October; it's expected to take at least three years but could take a few more, depending on whether the river approaches flood stage during that time.
The public will have a chance to comment on the project through Jan. 15 at scdhec.gov/congareeriver. Dominion has committed to covering the cost of the clean up, which could be several million dollars.
The proposed cleanup is important for many reasons. While there's no documentation that it has harmed wildlife or drinking water supplies farther down the Congaree, its removal will help take that possibility off the table. As importantly, it will improve the recreational experience for those using the river. Ultimately, a park is planned along the Congaree's east bank, between Gervais and Blossom streets.
The Congaree River is deeply intertwined with Columbia's identity. The city grew there because early barges and ships couldn't navigate farther upstream. Eventually, the river became less important for transportation than for industrialization, when it provided power (and, unfortunately in some cases, waste disposal). Its future involves more recreation, and this cleanup will mark a major milestone toward that goal.